The first season of Battlefield 2042 has arrived accompanied by serious problems

After more than six months since the launch of the game, this week Hora Cero was released.

Battlefield 2042 has been having a hard time practically since its launch, Although Electronic Arts has shown its commitment to the saga and presented its long-term plan for its latest installment, the truth is that the DICE shooter has been in free fall for months and has not stopped face constant problems.

The last ones have arrived with the 1.0 update that preceded the launch of their first season: zero hour. DICE introduced hundreds of changes, bug fixes, and quality of life improvements in preparation for its Season 1, but as our colleagues at Jeuxvideo have shared, the release has been slow. marred by serious problems for the players.

What should have been a celebration turned into a headache for many players, who found themselves with an error message, preventing them from accessing the game. DICE was quick to become aware of the error and report the different measures applied while trying to solve the problem.

After limiting some elements of the season pass and sharing some of the work done, the team considered the most important problems resolved, although they confessed that players could still run into some bugs, referring them to the registry of known errors provided by the company. If you haven’t tried the latest installment of the DICE action saga yet, remember that our analysis of Battlefield 2042 is available at 3DJuegos.

