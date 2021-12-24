The first season of Battlefield 2042 looks like it won’t arrive until March 2022

Reliable information indicates that the DICE and EA shooter will extend its preseason.

By Sergio Bustos / Updated on 22 December 2021, 08:57 32 comments

One of the proper names of 2021 is Battlefield 2042. The shooter of DICE Y Electronic Arts It has not had the premiere it expected on PC and consoles, arriving in its early days to be designated as one of the worst Steam games despite the continuous patches, corrections and additions that have been implemented in recent weeks.

One of the things that caught our attention at the time is directly related to the post-launch content. Up to four seasons have been confirmed in its first year, the first one arriving in early 2022. But if we pay attention to the latest information, this season 1 it might not arrive until march Next year.

It is what the dataminer indicates temporyal, a regular in the Battlefield saga that offers reliable information extracted from game data. These reveal that 2042 includes up to 12 weeks of preseason, so it would extend more than expected over the months.

There are 12 planned weeks of preseasonIn this way, we would not have news until well into 2022, unless they have added some extra weeks of this first period that coincide, for some reason, with the first season. Similarly, the data points towards Exposure as the more than probable final name of the map previously referred to as Ridge. It is worth noting that the developers themselves can modify this situation if the planning has changed, but what is currently in the game is this information.

Battlefield 2042 is assuming a inflection point for the saga. In DICE it seems that they were ambitious with the project, which had greater destruction and weather effects in its conception, and the results achieved with this delivery could point to a future where the franchise becomes an interconnected universe.

More on: Battlefield 2042, DICE, EA, Electronic Arts, and Season.