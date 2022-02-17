The First Soldier adds a special Final Fantasy VII event for its 25th anniversary

The iOS and Android game adds exclusive skins, monsters, music tracks, and rewards.

17 February 2022

A year ago, Square Enix surprised us with the announcement of a new game from the saga Final Fantasy that we did not expect to see. It was a title for mobile devices with the name Final Fantasy VII: The First Soldier and, with its release on iOS and Android, it offers unbridled action in a battle royale that also has some RPG elements.

In order to celebrate the 25th anniversary of the game, the Japanese company has announced a collaboration with the original work in which we can get different elements related to the seventh numbered installment of the saga. This fusion of eras makes us see the mythical characters with polygonal appearancewhich causes a curious mix in the aesthetic section of the game.

Through this collaboration event, of which you can see a short video at the top of the news, we will be able to achieve different exclusive skins from Cloud, Aerith, Tifa or Barret, among others, to show off on the battlefield. Accessories for the back (Deadly Sword and Mithril Saber) and cards of Cloud, his friends and the 25th anniversary of Final Fantasy VII are also added.

Items are obtained by defeating enemies or opening boxesThese items can appear by opening secret boxes or by defeating the enemies that are part of the event. During this collaboration, will appear special monsters and exclusive music tracks will sound when we face them. Similarly, completing the different challenges will give us numerous rewards among which are vouchers for Shinra Premium bundles.

The First Soldier is an action video game battle royale free to play which takes place 30 years after the events of Final Fantasy VII, when Shinra decides to form a corps of advanced soldiers. This premise is the starting point to offer battles in which use is made of shooting, magic and skills special on different mobile devices.

Collaboration will be active on iOS and Android from yesterday to today February 27 And, if you haven’t tried it yet, at 3DJuegos we prepared a special article at the time in which we left you 5 keys to enjoy The First Soldier, available to download for free in the App Store and Google Play stores.

