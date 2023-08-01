The First Song Of Jawan Movie, Zinda Banda, Is Out:

The team working on Shah Rukh Khan’s next movie, Jawan, was finally ready to start promoting it in a big way. Since Jawan Prevue came out, fans have been excitedly waiting for any news about the movie.

Shah Rukh Khan’s first look as a powerful character sent the internet into a frenzy, and a video of him dancing while bald turned into a Twitter meme-fest. Now, the first song from the record has been released as the next advertising piece from Jawan.

The Expected Release Date For The “Jawan” Is 7th Of September 2023:

Shah Rukh Khan, a big name in Bollywood, and Atlee, a director, are working together on a new action film called Jawan. The movie will come out everywhere on the 7th of September the year 2023, and ‘Lady Superstar’ Nayanthara will play the main role.

On Monday, the 31st of July, star Shah Rukh Khan as well as the people who made the much-anticipated movie Jawan put the initial song from the movie out on social media sites. The song has been made available in three languages.

The First Song Of “Jawan” Movie Titled “Zinda Banda” Is Written By Anirudh Ravichander:

Anirudh Ravichander wrote the song and sang it. The song’s words were written by Irshad Kamil. Shobi Paulraj made the dance to the song, which is a very exciting number.

Shah Rukh Khan shows off his powerful dance moves with the help of more than 1,000 female dancers and actors, such as Sanya Malhotra as well as Priyamani.

This New Song Is Making People More Excited To Watch Jawan Movie:

Observing Shah Rukh Khan dance is one of life’s simple joys, and the first song from the movie Jawan has just made people even more excited to see it.

Zinda Banda, a fast-paced dance number written by Anirudh Ravichander, shows the diva shaking legs alongside hundreds of women.

Since the movie was announced, people have been getting more and more excited about it. Today, the initial song from the film, called “Zinda Banda,” was released.

Badshah’s Movements While Dancing Are The Best Part Of This Song:

The song is now available online. It is a lively number with dance moves via SRK, Priyamani, Sanya Malhotra, and more that make your feet tap. The song was written and sung by Anirudh Ravichander. Badshah’s movements while dancing are the best part of this song.

Fans of Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan’s upcoming movie Jawan can’t wait to see it, so the movie’s creators gave fans a lively music video of the first song from the movie, “Zinda Banda.”

This Song Additionally Released Within Tamil And Telugu:

The song has also been released within Tamil and Telugu with the names “Vandha Edam” and “Dhumme Dhulipelaa,” which adds to the joy.

The music video starts with Shah Rukh Khan’s amazing entrance, which is cheered on by a group of women all wearing the same outfit. The megastar dances with Sanya Malhotra and Priyamani, who are also in the movie.

SRK and Priyamani dance together again in the song. The last time they danced together was in his movie Chennai Express, in the song “Get On The Floor.”

In Zinda Banda, the actor dances in a way that sets the screen upon fire. He looks great in black pants and a red shirt.

Anirudh Ravichander Was Making His Bollywood Debut With Jawan:

The song was written by the well-known singer and songwriter Anirudh Ravichander, who was making his Bollywood debut alongside Jawan. The song’s words were written by Irshad Kamil, and Shobi Paulraj planned the dance moves.

At the beginning of “Zinda Banda,” SRK reads a line by the author Wasim Barelvi. The famous actor went on Twitter to thank the author for letting them use his words. “Usulo pe jahan aaye aanch, takrana zaroori hai,” says the couplet.

In a statement about the new song, music director Anirudh said, “Zinda Banda is important to me because it was the first song I wrote for the movie.

It’s also my first time writing music for Shah Rukh Khan, who has been in some of the most famous songs of our time, and I was determined to do him respect.

It was amazing to work with such a skilled cast and team, and it was inspiring to see how hard they worked to put on this song upon such a large scale.

Putting together the record for this movie in three languages has been a creative challenge and a lot of fun. I hope people enjoy “Jawan’s” music as much as I did when I made it.”

What Do Fans Think Of The Fresh Song “Zinda Banda” After Seeing It?

As soon as the song came out, fans rushed to the comments section to say how much they liked it. They liked the way the movie looked and how strong SRK danced.

One fan said, “You can’t ignore Anirudh’s sound or Shahrukh’s style. “GOOSEBUMPS GUARANTEED,” said one person, while another said, “Everything can change, but SRK’s charm and romance will last forever.”

One review said, “It gave me chills to see SRK dance his heart away. The King lives!” Shah Rukh Khan, Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, Sanya Malhotra, Priyamani, as well as Deepika Padukone are all in the cast of Jawan.

The Movie Came Within Hindi, Tamil And Telugu Language:

Atlee is in charge of it. He is a director. The movie will be shown in Hindi, Tamil, as well as Telugu on September 7. People are looking forward to seeing the teaser for the movie.

Jawan’s first look came out on the eleventh of July, giving fans a chance to see Shah Rukh Khan in both of his roles in the movie.

Atlee, a well-known director, has made many famous Tamil movies, including Theri, Mersal, and Bigil. Some of the other top stars in Jawan are Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, Priyamani, Sanya Malhotra, Ridhi Dogra, as well as Sunil Grover. Deepika Padukone also makes a special surprise appearance in the movie.