The first trailer of Return to Monkey Island and the controversy of its graphics, what do you think of its artistic style?

After its announcement a few months ago last Tuesday we were finally able to have a first gameplay of Return to Monkey Island, the return of one of the most beloved graphic adventure sagas in the world of videogames by its own creator. However, the initial unanimous euphoria for his return soon turned into a debate as soon as images of the project were released and your artistic commitment.

Visually, it did not leave the fans indifferent, with a more cartoon style that reveals the hand of the artist behind Tearaway and Knights and Bikes, Rex Crowle. Users were soon divided between those who welcomed the changes in the franchise and those who could not hide that this bet was not what they expected. But one thing is clear: it was a decision made by Ron Gilbert.

I wanted the art in Return to Monkey Island to be provocative and impactfulRon Gilbert “I wanted the art in Return to Monkey Island to be provocative, shocking, and not what everyone was expecting,” said Guybrush creator Threepwood after reading early reviews of the art. “Return to Monkey Island will not have the art style that you wanted or expected, but it is the art style that I wanted.“, he added about his decision in May.

But as we said, this week there was a new trailer, the first gameplay, which raised a storm on social networks. A good part of the public showed their doubts with respect, but as always a sector of toxic users did not hesitate to personally attack Ron Gilbert and his companions on this trip. Such was the level of harassment that Gilbert, used to being in close contact with fans, closed his blog.

Leaving behind these undesirables, the debate about the graphic bet for this Return of the Monkey Island is over, and from 3DJuegos we want to read your comments, emphasizing the need to express them from the respect that should characterize us as human beings. You can write your opinion in the comments or through the discussion channel of the magazine’s Discord server.

Do you agree with a groundbreaking style as Gilbert wanted? Would you have preferred something retro along the lines of Thimbleweed Park? Or, why not, would you have opted for something closer to LucasArts’ work on The Curse of the Monkey Island? By the way, we recommend you take a look at our analysis of the video game trailer.

