The first tribute to Maradona in the Professional League: minute of ovation, applause and “La Mano de Dios”

The influence of Diego Armando Maradona in Argentine soccer it is a legacy that will last forever. A few hours before October 30, the day on which the popular idol would turn 61 years old, the Professional Football League organized a tribute called Minute of Ovation to perform in all the games on date 19. By calendar order, the first stadium to execute said procedure was President Perón during the meeting between Racing Club and Defense and Justice.

To boot, the GRANDPA took care that both Lisandro Lopez What Luis Unsain Each one receives a captain’s armband with the colors of the Argentine flag added to a special T-shirt so that the 22 protagonists and the refereeing body take to the field with the same theme: an iconic Maradona silhouette. But the main recognition was prepared by the LPF taking as an example what the public of the national team had been doing in the last three presentations of Lionel Scaloni’s team at the Monumental stadium for the South American Qualifiers.

At minute 10 of the game, when the local team was about to take a corner, referee Germán Delfino interrupted the actions, took the ball and began to applaud. Immediately, the Cilindro de Avellaneda melted into an emotional ovation.

Next, Rodrigo Bueno’s renowned song “La Mano de Dios” began to play through the speakers. while on the playing field the footballers of both the Academia as from Hawk, they also joined the moment with their palms. On the big screen, an iconic image of Diego Maradona appeared along with the caption “1960 – ∞”.

In addition, from a drone, a shirt of the Argentine national team with the number 10 and the name of Maradona flew over the playing field. Two traditional songs came down from the stands: first the “Diego, Diego” and then “The one who does not jump is an Englishman.”

The excitement moved hours later to Diego Armando Maradona stadium of La Paternal, where the Ten He knew how to show the first brushstrokes of his football. To the shirts with the silhouette of the former coach of the National Team in the 2010 South Africa World Cup that the Argentinos Juniors and Lanús players showed when they entered, there was a minute of applause that had some particular seasonings. On the stadium screens a video of those words that Fluff dedicated to fans of animal in 2019. In addition, the supporters ran and left the 10 drawn in a sector of the stands.

The leaders of the league cataloged the tribute as a “unique occasion” due to the “magnitude of the figure” of Fluff in Argentine soccer. As mentioned above, all matches on matchday 19 will follow the same procedure.

One of the clubs that revealed that they prepare several surprises to enlarge the minute of ovation was Boca Juniors in his duel in front of Gymnastics of La Plata. From the Xeneize They affirmed that there will be several surprises in the Bombonera in what will be the preamble to what will happen in a few weeks, when the first anniversary of the death of the Ten (November 25).

