‘The First Woman’ at Showtime Casts O-T Fagbenle as Barack Obama

O-T Fagbenle has been forged within the recurring position of President Barack Obama within the upcoming Showtime anthology sequence “The First Woman.”

He’ll star reverse Viola Davis, who will play First Woman Michelle Obama. The present is described as a reframing of American management, instructed via the lens of the ladies at the center of the White Home. The primary season may even star Michelle Pfeiffer as Betty Ford, Gillian Anderson as Eleanor Roosevelt, and Aaron Eckhart as President Gerald Ford.

Obama served as the primary African American and forty fourth president of the US from 2009 to 2017. A member of the Democratic Social gathering, Barack married Michelle Robinson in 1992 earlier than he turned an Illinois state senator in 2005.

Fagenle most lately starred as Luke Bankole within the critically acclaimed Hulu sequence “The Handmaid’s Story.” He’ll subsequent be seen within the Marvel movie “Black Widow” reverse Scarlett Johansson. He has a protracted historical past in tv, and in April 2020 he created, wrote, directed, composed, government produced, and starred within the unique sequence “Maxxx” for Channel 4 and Hulu. His different credit embrace “The 5,” “The Interceptor,” “Wanting,” “As If,” and “Physician Who.”

He’s repped by Buchwald and Curtis Brown Group in London as effectively as Hansen Jacobson.

“The First Woman” is written and government produced by Aaron Cooley. Davis can be government producing together with Julius Tennon and Andrew Wang of JuVee Productions. Cathy Schulman of Welle Leisure government produces together with Jeff Gaspin by way of Gaspin Media, and Brad Kaplan of LINK Leisure. Susanne Bier is hooked up to direct and government produce. Showtime and Lionsgate Tv will produce.