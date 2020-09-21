The first woman pilot will soon join the Indian Air Force’s Rafale fleet, training is going on

New Delhi: A female fighter pilot of the Indian Air Force will soon join the ‘Golden Arrow’ squadron which has recently included Rafale war planes. Official sources gave this information on Monday. He said that this female pilot is taking training to fly Rafale aircraft. Also Read – Response to China’s instigation! India’s Rafale fighter aircraft will fly in Ladakh

Sources said that she has been flying MiG-21 fighter aircraft and she has been selected by the internal selection process for Rafael. At present there are 10 women pilots and 18 women navigators flying fighter aircraft in the Indian Air Force. At present, the total number of women officers in the Air Force is 1,875.

Last week, Minister of State for Defense Shripad Naik said in Parliament that women fighter pilots have been inducted and deployed in view of strategic requirements in the Air Force. On September 10 last year, the Air Force's 'Golden Arrow' Squadron was reconstituted.

