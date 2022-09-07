The five best activities to enjoy the Misiones jungle

In the subtropical jungle of Misiones there are species that reach up to 45 meters in height, more than 800 watercourses and 400-year-old Jesuit ruins (Credits: Matías Arbotto)

Although the surface of Missions It is equivalent to only 1% of the total of Argentina, it is one of the most visited provinces. In its selva subtropical exist species that reach up to 45 meters in heightmore of 800 watercourses y Jesuit ruins 400 years old.

Las Iguazu Fallsshared with Brazil and considered one of the “Seven Natural Wonders of the World”, are presented there as the default tourist attraction; but the province of red soils has much more to offer: explore trails surrounded by jaguars and pumasimmerse yourself in the culture of indigenous populations, navigate the jumps and observe toucans, anteaters and alligators in its natural habitat.

An approach to the chains of waterfalls, hotels in harmony with nature and excursions to observe the stars next to ancient towns. The unmissable to do as a couple or family.

One of the “hidden” sites is the Mocona Provincial Parklocated within the Yabotí Biosphere Reserve and where the jumps -known as “waterfalls” if they have large magnitudes- They are the main attraction.

Los Moconá Fallsfrom the Guarani “the one who swallows everything”, actually make up a single three kilometer long canyon with waterfalls that can range from two to ten meters high; being the best way to experience them take a boat ride from the hand of a professional local guide.

The Moconá Falls make up a single canyon three kilometers long with waterfalls that can range from two to ten meters high.

Within the same park you can do hiking tours, with three alternatives according to the physical state of each tourist: the chachi trail of 1800 meters and low difficulty, The grotto of 600 meters and high difficulty, and access to the Piedra Bugre jetty two kilometers and high difficulty.

Another way to merge with nature is to visit the Moconá Virgin Lodgea little hotel boutique located in the middle of the jungle of the Yabotí Biosphere Reserve. Visitors can not only enjoy the pool surrounded by treesbut also do zip lining, archery, night walks under the stars, stoves on the coast of the Arroyo Yabotí and taste native food.

Another way to merge with nature is to visit the Moconá Virgin Lodge (Credits: Matías Arbotto)

The astroturismo It is a perfect option for those looking to connect with the cultural roots of the places they visit. In the Salto Encantado Provincial Park of the Valley of the Arroyo Cuñá Pirú, heart of the province, there is the possibility of explore the constellations together with the ancestral inhabitants region of.

The reservation of more than 13 hectares wide and with a sky free of light pollutionoffers a day that begins with listening to the myths and legends of the mbya guaraníes and culminates with observing the sky with telescopesunifying the culture of the native peoples with nature.

Astrotourism is a perfect option for those who seek to connect with the cultural roots of the places they visit (Credits: Matías Arbotto)

“We have the best of clocks in the sky. The sun tells us the time, the moon tells us the days and the stars mark the hours and months of the year”, they explain from the organization of the experience.

On the other hand, those who prefern know Missions “without leaving the car” they have the option of traveling through two of the most important routes in the province. The RP7, with dozens of viewpoints and cornice paths, it is a 39 kilometer road completely paved that starts in the city of Garden America and culminates in Aristobulus of the Valley12 km from Salto Encantado Provincial Park.

One of the “hidden” sites is the Moconá Provincial Park, located within the Yabotí Biosphere Reserve (Credits: Matías Arbotto)

In addition, lovers of long trips can enjoy the jungle landscapes offered by the RP2. Also called the “Coastal Route”, it runs 290 kilometers from north to south, beginning in the agricultural colony of Azara and culminating in the Moconá Falls; not without first passing through the localities of Apostles, Concepcion, San Javier, Oberá, 25 May, Guaraní and San Pedro.