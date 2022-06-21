The five best websites to compare the price of a rental car: get the best vehicle while saving money

We are in the middle of summer, and surely you are already preparing your holidays looking for the best price on your flights and hotels to spend a few days completely disconnected from the routine. But beyond these two components, surely you are also looking for a rental car to be able to travel freely around your destination and visit many more locations. In this case, in order to get the best possible price, it may be advisable to use comparators, and we show you the best ones.

It is a reality that renting a car is not something that is cheap, especially in summer. This makes it important to look among different companies which one offers the characteristics that may interest you the most, both in terms of the type of car and the final price. In short, the comparators can finish you saving the fact of looking between dozens of different pages and waste a lot of time.

Rastreator

Rastreator has always been considered as a price comparator for car, home or health insurance. But the truth is that it has ended up expanding to many more fields such as car rental. In this case, as soon as you enter, vital data is requested, such as the city ​​where you want to pick up the vehicle and the dates what you’re going to have to use it on. Likewise, at the bottom of the search engine, it is recommended to take into account if the driver is between 30 and 65 years old, as well as if they want to return to another location.





Once the search is done, an extensive list of vehicles available from different companies will appear. On the left side you can filter by company, score, vehicle size, its characteristics… Likewise, At the top of the list, the most recommended option will appear. with a list of vehicle specifications, as well as the final price on the days you have selected. In the case of being interested, the reservation is made with them adding extra coverage to drive more safely.

Skyscanner

Skyscanner is one of the comparators par excellence when it comes to wanting to book a vacation. And it is that in addition to flights or hotels, it also includes a rental car tracker. To do this, simply ask for the pickup and drop-off location and datesspecifying the hours to offer a price as tight as possible.





Once the search is done, the most recommended cars will appear in a first point. But it is important to filter to the left as the unlimited mileage policies, cancellation or also the category of the car emphasizing the size. Finally, when you see a vehicle that will interest you, you will be able to visualize it, see all the details that are available about it, as well as the reservation that is made on the company’s website.

Rentalcars

The Rentalcars.com website stands out for integrating the main companies from around the world with the aim of leaving the national space and providing a rent anywhere in the world with the best guarantees. The search engine is the most classic with the place of collection, as well as the dates of collection and delivery with the corresponding hours.





At the top you will find direct access to the most popular filters: small, medium, large, family, high-end vehicle… When you have something that interests you, you can access more details with all the policies that apply, such as cancellation, theft coverage and also the mileage to be completed including. If you are interested, you can even choose to have access to extra insurance.

Kelisto

Kelisto is a comprehensive search engine that connects you with different international car rental agencies. The search engine allows you to choose any city, and also if you want to return it in a different location. When performing the search it is important to move to the left side where will have access to customizations, classified in several blocks. These include air conditioning, transmission, type, capacity…





If it is true that in each of the options that are found, no relevant data is shown about each one, except for the symbols at the top of the offer. When you want to see it in detail you will be redirected to the page in question where to make the reservation and keep approximately the price shown. In the end, it will always depend on other factors such as the age of the driver or the traffic history they have.

Pepecar

Although Pepecar began as a rental company, it ended up changing its governance model to end up making a comparison. Now there are many collaborators who offer a direct price through this website and visually. And it is that when you start the search at the top you can find a table with the different companies and the price in each of these depending on the criteria: economic, compact, executive…





Likewise, various filters can be applied, such as mileage or fuel policy, which is vital when it comes to having the best possible experience. The reservation will always be made on this website without going to others, with the option of choose insurance for tires, windows, mirrors and also for general breakdown. Although of course, you always have basic insurance that is mandatory.