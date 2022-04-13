The five best websites to save on fuel

Thanks to the runaway inflation (which had been growing for months) and to the recent sanctions against Russia due to the invasion of Ukraine (which, strangely, the European taxpayer is paying out of pocket), the importance of optimize our fuel spendinglooking for the maximum possible savings.

Geoportal Gas Stations

The Government itself, through its Ministry for the Ecological Transition and the Demographic Challenge, offers us the web platform called ‘Geoportal’, although it can lead to confusion, because the same ministry also offers another totally different service with the same name. In fact, its Android app is called ‘GeoGasolineras’.





This free tool, which shows the location and information of all the gas stations in Spain, it is updated every 5 minutes… which is very useful because among the data it updates are the prices of the different types of fuel (and the discount plans available).

In addition to reviewing the gas stations that most interest us one by one, the portal also offers us a search according to location, schedules, types of fuel, brand, type of customer serviceetc.

We have tried to find the prices of Diesel A in the Community of Madrid, and the difference between the cheapest option (1,637) and the most expensive (1,989) is €0.35 per liter





Finally, another useful function of this portal is that it helps us not only to locate the cheapest gas stations in our area, but also those that we can find along a certain route, so that we can decide where to stop to save more.

This section of the Komparing comparator allows us to detail a route (being able to geolocate the beginning of it if we wish), and the platform will show us the best way to reach the desired destination… in addition to all the gas stations that we will find on the way (and around it). If we click on their icons, it will show us a sheet with prices of each available fuel.

If we are only interested in finding the closest gas stations, without specifying the route, we must search in this other section, indicating the fuel of our interest: the results will be shown to us automatically organized by price.

ElPrecioDeLaGasolina.com is another option we have available; in this case, it will allow us search for a written address or click on a point on the screen mapshowing us below:

A listing of the gas stations with the cheapest prices of each fuel near the selected point.

A listing of the nearest gas stations to the selected point.

All gas stations in the area, highlighted on the map.

DieselOGasolina.com





DieselOGasolina.com is a website very similar to the previous ones. Apart from showing on the cover a history with the prices of the main fuels during the last few hours (apart from today’s average, yesterday’s and the all-time high), their main service is to provide us with a search engine for nearby gas stations to the address we provide.

The results will show us at a glance the prices of all available fuels in each of them, ordering them by proximity. It will also provide us with access to the individual files of each gas station.

Gasolineras.eu





Finally, Gasolineras.eu will allow us to search for gas stations by municipalities. Although it would be appreciated to be able to geolocate ourselves and/or to show nearby gas stations outside municipal limits, this portal has a positive point: its results table is the one that best and fastest allows us to get an idea of ​​where we should fill our deposit… if we don’t search in large municipalities with thousands of results like Madrid capital, of course.