The five favorites for this new NFL season

Patrick Mahomes will seek to return to the top of the NFL throne (Photo: CJ GUNTHER / EFE)

The wait is over and this Thursday 9 September the emotions of the football league of the world return. Cowboys and Buccaneers will open the curtain of the pint to be a explosive season, full of exciting matches and big surprises at every conference. Some experts, through the page of the page nfl.com they singled out teams looming as favorites to reach the postseason and win the Vince Lombardi trophy.

It appears that one of the most losing teams in NFL history can finally position itself as one of the top contenders in the league. The coffees had a good season last year, and with a full team in most sectors, everything indicates that they will be the rivals to beat in the North American conference.

Myles Garrett is one of the best defensive players in the NFL, while running back Nick Chubb will be the star of a dominant running game. Baker Mayfield he’s grown into one of the league’s most talented quarterbacks, and with him at the helm, Cleveland fans can begin to fully believe in this franchise.

Mayfield will try to establish himself as one of the best in his position (Photo: Dale Zanine / USA TODAY Sports)

Derrick Henry He is one of the most complete power backs in the league and has shown his highest level in recent seasons. Additionally, this powerful offense will feature the experienced quarterback, Ryan Tannehill to throw precise passes into the hands of July jones, one of the most dazzling receivers in the NFL. This year should also be the breaking point in the career of Jeffery Simmons commanding the defensive line.

The Titans are the favorites to take their division and be one of the surprises in playofss (Photo: Jeremy Reper / SA TODAY Sports)

The star Patrick mahomes and company will try to return to the top of the NFL throne. They are undoubtedly positioning themselves as the most consistent team in recent years, after winning the Vince Lombardi trophy in 2020 and reaching the Super Bowl last season.

Tom Brady has been the only one capable of beating them in the playoffs and apparently the coach Andy Reid you will be prepared for a new challenge in your career. The team found the names it needed to shore up a defense that suffered badly last year, and for the new season Mahomes will have arguably the best defense since entering the NFL.

The Chiefs’ explosive offense may continue to dominate the defenses of the American conference (Photo: Denny Medley / USA TODAY Sports)



The current champions will always be listed as one of the favorites to repeat their crown. Tom Brady He will continue to seek to improve himself and reach a new Super Bowl in his career. The 44-year-old quarterback will continue to have his best offensive ally in the safe hands of the tight end. Rob Gronkowski. Time will tell if the buccaneers can be a better team than that of the season, where their level reached them to take over Vince Lombardi.

Tom Brady will command the Buccaneers to win the two-time NFL championship (Photo: Kim Klement / USA TODAY Sports)



The return of Dak Prescott can be taken as reason enough to believe that the Cowboys will emerge victorious from the National Conference East, one of the weakest divisions in the league. The quarterback will have a group of very talented receivers who already showed some of their potential last season. In addition, in recent training sessions a noticeable physical improvement was observed in the runner. Ezekiel Elliott, which will place him with the prominence to which he was accustomed to all the fans.

Expectations are high against a much more worked offense under the command of the coach Mike McCarthy, who already had enough time to put together a plan according to the qualities of his players. While the defensive zone was improved with the acquisition in the draft of the talented rookie linebacker Micah Parsons.

Ezekiel Elliot will try to return to the level that catapulted him to be listed as the best running back in the league (Photo: Larryt W. Smith / EFE)

