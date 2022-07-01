The five great failures of Mexican soccer: Mexican National Team and Liga MX add up to two years of poor results

Defeat of Mexico against Uruguay in a friendly game. Photo: @FMF

The recent results obtained by the Mexican team sub 20 in the Concacaf pre-world tournament has put in the focus of discussion the capabilities of Mexican soccer and the managers who manage the Mexican Football Federation and the League MX. That the national team was prematurely eliminated from the qualifying championship means that Mexico let go of the ticket to the World Cup (of the category) of Indonesia 2023 already the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Now with the Qatar World Cup 2022 At the door, the questions about what role the squad will have in the competition are increasing. Similarly, it has been questioned whether the administration of Mexican soccer is adequate for the development of the sport. Both at club and national level, football is heading for a crisis that has already begun with the poor results obtained in recent years.

The first great failure in the current administration of Gerardo Martino as coach of the Mexican National Team occurred in the summer of 2020 with the dispute of the Concacaf Nations League. Despite having achieved good results during the stages prior to the final, the objective was not achieved as the title was lost to the greatest rival: the United States.

A year later, the result was repeated in the gold Cup. The Stars and Stripes once again beat the Mexican team in the title game. Due to a minimal difference in the score, El Tri saw the neighboring nation crowned for the second time in a row.

At the club level, Liga MX took a step back from Concacaf. The National University Cougars They were in charge of ending the hegemony that Mexican soccer maintained in the region by giving up the throne of the Champions League or Concachampions against the Seattle Sounders of the American Major League Soccer.

The controversy over having suspended the promotion and descent of teams between Liga MX and the now called MX Expansion League continues to be the target of criticism from analysts and specialists. According to what the Mexican directors said, the objective is to be able to create stability in the finances of the second division teams, as well as create scenarios so that youth players can have greater development opportunities. Something that has not given clear results after a few years since its imposition.

The most recent failure of Mexican soccer. The consequences in the development of the sport are not yet clearly known, but the status of failure in the absence of the Olympic Games is a fact. That Mexico has lost in the group stage of a regional tournament at the youth level is not a minor fact, since historically the country is shown as a power in those categories. The direct repercussion is that the country will not have representation in paris 2024 in the men’s tournament.

A few months after the dispute Qatar World Cup 2022the picture does not look encouraging for the team led by the Tata Martin. The results have not been as expected and being able to advance to the group stage in the World Cup is an uncertainty that worries the Mexican fans. Leaving out opponents who will not attend Qatar 2022, Mexico has not been able to beat their rivals (who will attend) in the last eight duels.

You have three draws (against Canada, the United States and Ecuador) and five losses (twice the United States, Ecuador, Canada and Uruguay).

