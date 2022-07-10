The five main differences between Windows 10 and Windows 11

This summer marks one year since the unexpected announcement of a new version of Microsoft’s operating systemWindows 11, a few years after the company claimed that Windows 10 was supposed to be ‘the last version of Windows’, which from then on would be updated through a ‘rolling release’ policy without changing the Windows version number. Microsoft tried to argue its sudden change of position, but it sounded a bit like a tease to all of us.

If by now you haven’t yet upgraded to Windows 11 and you’re staying on Windows 10, let’s take a quick look at the main differences between the two, so you can gauge if you’re interested in migrating. Also keep in mind that Microsoft has already surprised us before by incorporating some of the ‘new features’ of its successor into Windows 10 (as happened with the implementation of DirectStorage, raised at the time as one of the great attractions of W11 for the gamer public).

The taskbar and the Start menu

Without a doubt, the biggest changes between both versions of Windows (and the first ones that are perceived) affect the appearance of the user interface. Of first, the traditional alignment of icons to the left of the taskbar (own of Windows from its origins, not only in Windows 10) transmutes into a novel centered alignment.

As soon as we click on the Windows menu, the differences accumulate: Firstly, they feature rounded corners, smaller icons, and a prominent position at the top of the new menu for the search bar.

Currently, we can return taskbar icons to their old position in the lower left area, but for that we will have to alter the default configuration. However, features such as the ability to change the screen position of the entire taskbar, which was previously possible, have now been removed.

Window appearance and management





In addition to the changes concentrated in the taskbar and the Start menu, Windows 11 introduces several changes with respect to its successor that affect the entire interface. It’s not just that rounded corners are lavished on all the windows and not only because of the Start menu, but these windows now include an interesting feature called Snap Layouts, which Windows approaches the model of the ’tiling window managers’facilitating the simultaneous display of several windows on the desktop.

contextual menu





The new context menu – the one that appears when you right-click on the desktop or in Explorer – is undoubtedly one of the controversial changes in Windows 11, by artificially restricting the options available (which are still accessible by a second click) and for suppressing the text caption that until now accompanied the icons corresponding to some of the most used functions —such as deleting, renaming, copying, cutting, pasting, etc— which now forces us to guess the function of each icon. Fortunately, there are methods to restore the old Windows 10 context menu in Windows 11.

Minimum hardware requirements

One of the great (and not too pleasant) novelties of Windows 11, and possibly the one that generated the most controversy when its launch was announced, was the one related to the new hardware requirements of the operating system. Although its level of demand in terms of power is similar to that of Windows 10…

…hundreds of thousands of Windows 10 compatible PCs have been unable to upgrade to its successor (at least not without ‘tweaking’ things a bit) due to the demand for modern motherboards, equipped with certain CPU models (some relatively recent ones, such as the Intel Core i 7000 and the AMD Ryzen 1000, have been excluded), with TPM 2.0 module and with Secure Boot. Likewise, the requirements in terms of RAM memory have been doubled, from 2 GB to the current 4 GB.

Android compatibility





One of the big draws of Windows 11 when Microsoft announced it was the possibility of installing Android applications on it as if it were any Windows applicationwithout the need for emulators or virtual machines, just a ‘Windows Subsystem for Android’ (WSA) equivalent to the WSL that already allows you to use Linux software.

At first, app availability and integration left a lot to be desired, having at our disposal only a small portion of them, selected by the Amazon Appstore. However, Microsoft has made notable progress in recent months in the implementation of a WSA worthy of the name… as well as in the development of a Google Play Games for PC.