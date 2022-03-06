The five most outstanding Mexican women in sport today

Tokyo 2020 Olympics – Diving – Women’s 10m Platform – Semifinal – Tokyo Aquatics Centre, Tokyo, Japan – August 5, 2021. Alejandra Orozco Loza of Mexico in action REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Sport in Mexico has been marked by the great feats of athletes who, representing their country, have put it on high. The women’s branch in the disciplines has not been the exception. Names like those of Soraya Jiménez, Iridia Salazar, Ana Gabriela Guevara, Lorena Ochoa, Maribel Domínguez O Maria del Rosario Espinozais already steeped in the Mexican success story.

Currently athletes like Alexa Moreno, Amalia Pérez, Lenia Ruvalcaba, Aída Roman, Charlyn Corral, Paola Epinosa, Alejandra Orozco O Alexandra Valencia they can also be considered and remembered for their exploits. The only difference of the group with respect to the aforementioned is that in this group they are still active with the possibility of continuing to meet goals and achieve achievements.

Currently, the most complete parameter to measure the success and relevance of Mexican athletes are the so-called Olympic cycles. The most recent, completed with the completion of the 2020 Tokyo Olympics (which were carried out in 2021 due to the health situation caused by the Covid-19 pandemic). Now, the works are set with a view to Paris 2024, the next ones on the calendar.

Soraya Jiménez, gold medalist at the 2000 Sydney Olympics. (Photo: [email protected]_)

Football, however, has an almost separate evaluation. Although it is an Olympic sport, the magnitude of its configuration allows thousands of players to stand out with their performance at local, regional and international levels without necessarily showing off in the highest sporting event of the International Olympic Committee. Therefore, the following list is only an appreciation with the warning of subjective.

The history of the Mexican diver was marked by success from an early age. Alejandra Orozco participated in the London 2012 Olympic Games and, together with María Espinosa, won the silver medal in the synchronized ten-meter dive. Thus she became the youngest Mexican to win an Olympic medal with 15 years of age.

On Tokyo 2020 harvested his second. She again in the discipline, but this time she along with Gabriela Agundez made the bronze. The podium was one of the four that only the Mexican delegation could achieve throughout the competition.

Katty Martínez is one of the most outstanding soccer players in the Liga MX Femenil and is part of the Mexican National Team. Photo: Cuartoscuro

At just 23 years old, the soccer player has been able to score more than 100 goals in her career as a professional soccer player. Most of her annotations were achieved with the tigers of the UANL, but the historical figure did it dressed in the coat of the Eagles of the America.

The player joined the Coapa team for the Clausura 2022 tournament and is a fundamental part of an institutional renewal that has her team fighting for the leadership of the regular season. In her palmares she has four Liga MX trophiesall winner with the Monterrey.

One of the most mediatic sports cases in Mexico has been that of the now 27-year-old gymnast. After all the criticism received from her, her sports performance led her to achieve impressive goals. At the 2018 World Cup, Alexa won the bronze medal in horse jumping and became the first Mexican to achieve something like this.

In 2021 it maintained the level. The athlete qualified for the Olympic Games and obtained another record result: fourth place in the same apparatus. Again, an unprecedented event for a tricolor representative.

The present of the Baja Californian is complicated. Since his participation in Tokyo 2020, Moreno took the second semester more calmly and took the opportunity to undergo several surgeries for conditions that he presented. In her words, the gymnast considers it difficult to compete in the next World Cup to be held in November.

Soccer Football – Women’s Champions League – Group B – Real Madrid v Kharkiv – Estadio Alfredo Di Stefano, Madrid, Spain – December 16, 2021 Real Madrid’s Kenti Robles in action with Kharkiv’s Olha Ovdiychuk REUTERS/Juan Medina

The 31-year-old veteran soccer player is a representative of Mexican soccer in the old continent. The case of Kenti Robles stands out for having worn the shirts of the three most important Iberian football teams: Barcelona, ​​Atletico Madrid and Real Madridthe latter with whom he currently plays.

His track record goes without saying that he is successful. He has won six League titles and four Queen’s Cups, a total of ten championships. Of that global, six have been with the Blaugrana and four with the colchoneras. As a merengue, Kenti has not yet been able to win any title.

KEEP READING:

This was Katty Martínez’s 100th goal in the Liga MX Femenil

Ana Guevara clarified cuts in Conade: “I can’t give scholarships to contentillo”

The category in which the Liga MX Femenil surpassed soccer in the United States and England