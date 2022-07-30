The five PSG stars who are at risk of being sidelined before the start of the season

Does it continue or does it go? Leandro Paredes traveled to Israel to play the French Super Cup but he could leave PSG

It was one of the first phrases that he overturned before the press when they presented him as coach of the Paris Saint Germain. Christophe Galtier he clarified that he could not work with a working group with so many components. He had to reduce the amount. Between 24 and 25 professionals at your disposal, no more. The rest were going to have to find a destiny or settle for training in the group of outcasts. The process began before the preseason in Japan, continued in the last hours with the return to the sessions in France and the planning indicates that there are five other stars who are at risk.

Abdou Diallo, Idrissa Gueye and Mauro Icardi they were about to not get on the plane to Asian lands, according to the French newspaper The team. The variable that made them be in the preseason was linked to the truncated negotiations to hire the Italian striker Gianluca Scamacca (eventually signed with West Ham), the Slovakian defender Milan Skriniar (Inter) and the Lille midfielder Renato Sanches.

But they are not the only three in danger, since the futures of Danilo Pereira and the Argentine midfielder Leandro Paredeswho has been in the orbit of Juventus for days.

Icardi and Paredes, the two Argentines for now are part of PSG’s main squad but in France they say they could leave (Photo: Reuters)

Galtier took over an entity that had already driven the exits of de Xavi Simons (PSV from the Netherlands), Alphonse Areola (England’s West Ham), Colin grew up (on loan to Racing Club de Strasbourg) and Angel Di Maria (free to Juventus of Italy). However, the DT deepened his method and started the debugging by marginalizing five stars from the trip to Japan: Layvin Kurzawa, Julian Draxler, Georginio Wijnaldum, Ander Herrera and Rafinha.

With the return to France to continue training, these five athletes were definitively separated and went to train with a separate group in another shift different from the squad that Galtier commands. In the last few hours they were joined by the sixth “undesirable” -as cataloged by the local press: the German defender Thilo Kehrer.

The detail is that the 25-year-old soccer player had gone to Japan with the rest of the team, but when he returned to Lodge Camp he was notified that he should move on to training with the underdogs and young professionals who are just making their first steps into the elite. What changed in the middle? The signing of the Leipzig defender Nordi Mukiele.

Mukiele, one of the three reinforcements, was summoned to face Nantes on Sunday

This logic is the same that keeps Diallo, Gueye, Icardi, Paredes and Danilo at risk. In any case, do not depend solely on negotiations to hire that Luis Campos is carrying out. The PSG, according to the aforementioned media, insists that they target those who have “comfortable salary conditions” and they are not eager to leave. In addition, he is clear that there are several internationals who they will need minutes to arrive in conditions to the World-wide.

The issue of salaries is not minor, to the point that “with the exception of Icardi”, the vast majority of players available for transfers are surveyed from different leagues of the planet: “But negotiations often stumble when it comes to salary.”they clarified.

Anyway, these five figures who are at risk They were part of the delegation of 22 athletes who boarded a plane this Friday to disembark in Israel where they will face Nantes on Sunday in the definition of the French Super Cup to be held in the Bloomfield Stadium from Tel Aviv from 3:00 p.m. (Argentine time).

The delegation that traveled to Israel is made up of 22 footballers

Paredes, Icardi, Gueye, Danilo and Diallo were summoned by Galtier like Gianluigi DonnarummaKeylor NavasSergio RicoAchraf JudgePresnel KimpembeSergio Ramos, marquinhosJuan BernardNuno Mendes, MukieleMarco VerrattiWarren Zaire-Emery, VitinhaPablo SarabiaArnaud CalimuendoLionel Messi y Neymar.

The detail is that this group lacks Kylian Mbappe -who is suspended for the match due to accumulation of yellow card- and the recently signed Hugo Equipment, a 20-year-old striker. Both Mukiele and Ekitiké participated in their first practice with the whole group last Wednesday, but the coach decided that the defender should join him for the match that will officially open the season.

Regardless, the debugging process for Paris Saint Germain continues regardless of the title hunt this Sunday. The next step will be at the Ligue 1 premiere on Saturday, August 6 as a visitor to Clermontin a game that perhaps already has a clearer picture of the final squad.

“I think we have to reduce the workforce, we talk about it a lot with the management. You can’t have a whole season of players who barely play. They are unhappy. We will make sure to find the right size. We have 26 or 27 players apart from the goalkeepers, it’s huge. We will come out of this season with 21 outfield players and some youngsters.”, Galtier had advanced as soon as he took command. The trip to Israel found him with 22 soccer players counting the goalkeepers, plus the possibility of immediately stretching that number to 24 with the two who were not part of the squad. The exact number that he raised just arrived.

However, and beyond these surnames at risk of being left out of those considered, there is another case that will surely leave room to cut before the start of Ligue 1: Galtier chose Donnarumma as starter and we will have to wait to find out what decision Navas will take on his substitution. Although there is a suspicious silence so far, the Italian newspaper Corriere dello Sport assured that the Napoli He has it among his preferences, although there are doubts about his high salary.

Keylor Navas was on tour in Japan and traveled to Israel for the French Super Cup, but could leave (Photo: official PSG)

