The flagship feature of iOS 16 on the iPhone also comes to Macs in macOS Ventura: so you can use the magic of background clipping

On June 6, Apple introduced the new generation of operating system, with macOS Ventura for everyone supported Macs, in addition to iOS 16 or iPadOS 16 for iPhone and iPad respectively. In the latter, he highlighted a function in Photos that allows you to cut the background of any photo without third-party apps. But this wasn’t in macOS at a glance (it didn’t show up in Keynote or on the features web). Now, after testing the beta, we have been able to verify that if the background can be cut, although it is something that it is hidden.

Until now on Mac, if you wanted to remove the background of a photo you had to resort to third-party applications, but also to the use of external websites. Above all, it can be useful for all those people who are dedicated to graphic design and need to create new projects with photographs that you take with your camera or that you download from the Internet.

A very hidden function in macOS Ventura

At first, everyone thought that this feature was limited to iPhones and iPads. Mainly because developers were not named on the open web with all the news from Ventura, and also did not display in Keynote itself. But all this has changed when the beta has been tested, discovering that finally it is implemented, but It has been something quite difficult to find.

Logically, all of us users expected this feature to be implemented in preview, which is the native macOS photo viewer. But in reality it is not like that, since at least in the first beta of macOS Ventura there is in the quick view window. This quick view opens whenever you click on the space once the file is selected of image in question.





When opening the quick view, you will simply have to click on the secondary button of the mouse on the element or subject that you want to copy. Once this is done, a white line will appear around the edge of the element in question and you will have to choose to click on Copy Subject o Copy Subject.

From now on, the cropped image without the background will be stored on the clipboard. In order to use it, you will have to go to an image editor to place it on a background, or go to a folder or the desktop itself to paste the file and keep it stored. By default, the format will be .tiff to maintain the best possible quality.

And in order to be able to evaluate the operation of this new functionality, we wanted to analyze it with respect to an application that does exactly the same thing as Pixelmator. In this case, Pixelmator output is higher quality by better respecting the details and more efficiently delimiting the limits of an element. But on the other hand, Apple’s function is much faster when it comes to removing the background. Although, it must be taken into account that macOS Ventura is in beta and under constant development. That is why we will have to wait for the final version to evaluate if it works correctly or not.