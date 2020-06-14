The Flash: 10 Behind The Scenes Facts About The Superhero TV Drama

The Flash Was Initially Supposed To Have A “Backdoor Pilot” On Arrow

This all could appear to be historical past now, however The Flash was initially speculated to have a “backdoor pilot” close to the tip of Arrow Season 2 after introducing Grant Gustin’s Barry Allen earlier within the season. As nicely all know now, that plan ended up not taking place. As a substitute, The Flash bought its very personal standalone pilot earlier than going into full swing as a by-product sequence. Based on a 2013 report from Deadline, the choice was made after CW executives noticed cuts of the 2 Arrow episodes during which Barry Allen/The Flash was launched (Episodes eight and 9), and have been so impressed that they determined to present the present’s creators the possibility to work with the characters and storylines extra earlier than leaping into manufacturing. I might say they made the appropriate choice.