The Flash: 10 Behind The Scenes Facts About The Superhero TV Drama

For the higher a part of six years, the CW sequence The Flash has entertained and dazzled followers of the long-lasting DC Comics character with a few of the most dramatic and flashiest (no pun supposed) motion sequences and epic storylines. However all of that does not come collectively in a single day, because the sequence’ quite a few showrunners and stars have realized for the reason that present first hit the airwaves again in 2014. And with a lot taking place on and off the display, there are fairly just a few behind the scenes details that solely add to the drama of the superhero sequence.
That is why I’ve put collectively this record of details, from the Flash’s humble beginnings beginning with the character’s cameo on Arrow in 2013, to his very personal groundbreaking and very common sequence, and all of the ups and downs that got here within the course of. Buckle up, as a result of issues are going to get quick.
The Flash Was Initially Supposed To Have A “Backdoor Pilot” On Arrow
This all could appear to be historical past now, however The Flash was initially speculated to have a “backdoor pilot” close to the tip of Arrow Season 2 after introducing Grant Gustin’s Barry Allen earlier within the season. As nicely all know now, that plan ended up not taking place. As a substitute, The Flash bought its very personal standalone pilot earlier than going into full swing as a by-product sequence. Based on a 2013 report from Deadline, the choice was made after CW executives noticed cuts of the 2 Arrow episodes during which Barry Allen/The Flash was launched (Episodes eight and 9), and have been so impressed that they determined to present the present’s creators the possibility to work with the characters and storylines extra earlier than leaping into manufacturing. I might say they made the appropriate choice.
A Backup Plan Was Set For Grant Gustin If The Flash Did not Work Out
Although The CW was excessive on the concept of getting The Flash be its very personal sequence with ties to the higher Arrowverse, there was a backup plan put in place for Grant Gustin simply in case the sequence did not work out the way in which the producers had hoped. Greg Berlanti, the present’s government producer and one of many masterminds behind CW’s expansive shared universe, revealed in an interview with Digital Spy in 2014 simply what sort of contingency he and his fellow showrunners had in place, stating:
Fingers crossed we do not screw it up and he will get his personal present! If he did not, I do not suppose we might ever need to let Grant go. He is too worthwhile. That may be our hope, I believe – it doesn’t matter what, to maintain Barry a part of the universe.
As nicely all know now, The Flash pilot was a hit, as was its first season, and we’re all nonetheless speaking about one of the crucial profitable comedian ebook tv adaptions in latest reminiscence.
Mark Hamill Was Shocked When He Was Requested To Reprise His Position As The Trickster
You may’t have an incredible comedian ebook present with together with a few of the superhero’s fiercest adversaries, and that was no totally different for The Flash in 2014 when it was introduced that Mark Hamill could be reprising his position as The Trickster within the CW sequence, practically 25 years after he first portrayed the long-lasting villain within the 1990 Flash sequence. As surprising as this will have been for followers, it was much more surprising for Hamill himself, who shared his disbelief throughout an IGN interview, stating:
After they requested me to be part of it, the very last thing I used to be considering was that I’d be returning to that particular position, however I believe you are going to be actually happy with what they’ve provide you with. It was completely surprising.
Mark Hamill went on to painting The Trickster in a complete of three episodes of The Flash, however he additionally reprised the character (a minimum of his voice) in a lot of animated DC Comics tasks over time, along with his most up-to-date look being in an episode of Scooby-Doo and Guess Who? in 2019.
Arrow’s Stephen Amell Did Not Like How Warner Bros. Introduced The DC Film Lineup
Shortly after The Flash TV sequence debuted on The CW within the fall of 2014, Warner Bros. and DC Comics introduced the lineup of the DC Prolonged Universe, together with the truth that Ezra Miller could be taking part in Barry Allen/The Flash on this franchise. Stephen Amell of Arrow fame was not joyful concerning the timing of the announcement, which was made across the similar time scores numbers for the second episode of The Flash got here out, telling AMC Film Information (through Gizmodo):
I’ve had some nice chats with individuals at Warner Bros. Once more I although that the entire timing of the announcement… The most essential day which you could ever have as a tv present, is when your scores come out in your second episode… I assumed that it was shitty that each one of these items the morning of the spectacular scores of the second episode of The Flash got here in.
Stephen Amell additionally defined that he spoke out as a result of he was protecting of Grant Gustin, particularly so early into his run as The Flash. And with the entire latest controversy surrounding Ezra Miller, I ponder if Warner Bros. needs it had chosen Gustin means again when.
Candice Patton Had The Finest Response When A Fan Stated She Ruined The Present
Ever because it was introduced that Candice Patton could be taking part in Iris West in The Flash, there was a variety of backlash from DC Comics followers over the casting of an African American actress to play a personality who has historically been introduced as white. This animosity steered in the direction of Patton is each merciless and unjustified, however the main girl of the CW comedian sequence by no means appears to let the racism get her down, as she responded to a touch upon an image she posted on Twitter saying that she single-handedly ruined the present, stating:
And bought paid huge bucks to do it!
I assume one of the best ways to cease a Twitter troll of their tracks is to close them down fully, which is what Candice Patton did in large style.
Constructing Gorilla Metropolis Was No Simple Job For The Results Group
One of many greatest (and most technically-impressive) moments of Season three of The Flash was when Barry Allen and crew traveled to Gorilla Metropolis to see Grodd and save Earth-2’s Harrison Wells. Upon first seeing the strikingly stunning computer-generated metropolis, it was arduous to inform if this was from a CW sequence or certainly one of Warner Bros’ summer season blockbusters because of some superb visuals. In a behind the scenes documentary on the making of the now-iconic go to to Gorilla Metropolis, Andrew Kevorkian, the present’s visible results supervisor, went into nice element about creating the digital coliseum during which The Flash and Solovar struggle, stating:
Clearly we’re gonna want a coliseum that may hold-up up-close, as a result of, you already know, on the finish of Season 2, you simply noticed it actually distant. That is all CG, we had so as to add a whole bunch of gorillas on the stadium stands… You’d should do animation cycles of them cheering and get that proper to sort of populate it…. It was actually sort of mimicking an actual gladiator struggle that may happen within the coliseum and bringing that to life, however every thing is finished nearly.
And that does not even deal with every thing that the consequences staff, in addition to the live-action solid, needed to do to be able to make this journey one of many best superhero tv moments in latest reminiscence.
Former Star Hartley Sawyer And Former EP Andrew Kreisberg Had been Each Fired For Offensive Feedback
The Flash has seen its justifiable share of controversies over time, together with the dismissal of two distinguished figures each in entrance of and behind digicam. Beginning with the latest incident, let us take a look at the firing of Hartley Sawyer, the actor behind Ralph Dibney, a.ok.a. Elongated Man. Swayer was let let go after a number of offensive tweets resurfaced, together with this one:
The solely factor holding me entrance doing mildly racist tweets is the data that Al Sharpton would by no means cease complaining about me.
After which there was additionally the time former showrunner Andrew Kreisberg was let go following a 2017 investigation that uncovered claims from a minimum of 19 ladies who accused the chief producer of on-site misconduct ,starting from non-consensual kissing to asking feminine staff for massages. Previous to his dismissal, Kreisberg was suspended by Warner Bros. Tv simply earlier than the formal investigation started.
Marv Wolfman Was Introduced In To Pull Off Disaster On Infinite Earths
The “Disaster on Infinite Earths” crossover occasion is likely one of the most bold storylines of its sort to hit the Arrowverse, and that required somebody well-versed within the historical past of the sequence; somebody like Marv Wolfman, who wrote the unique “Disaster” storyline. Within the early planning levels of the occasion, Wolfman was introduced in to work with the chief producers of the totally different exhibits concerned within the crossover to assist with the cohesion of the challenge.
In an IGN profile detailing the epic crossover, “Disaster on Infinite Earths” overseer Marc Guggenheim was ecstatic to be working with certainly one of his idols, stating:
Working with Marv is such a thrill as a result of I grew up with all of Marv’s comics. The man’s an icon and he is certainly one of my idols. As traumatic as it’s ensuring you are not screwing one thing up if you work along with your idols, Marv makes it tremendous simple. He is such a collaborative man.
And with the success of the challenge and its impression on all the person sequence included in it, you could possibly say that bringing in Marv Wolfman was the appropriate choice all alongside.
The Younger Barry Allen Actor Died Of An Overdose In 2020
Followers of The Flash have been shocked and saddened in April 2020 to listen to of the loss of life of Logan Williams, the actor who portrayed a younger Barry Allen. Williams was seen in a sequence of flashbacks within the first two seasons of the CW sequence, together with the present’s pilot episode. The reason behind loss of life was initially unknown, however one month after Logan Williams’ tragic passing, his mom, Marlyse Williams, instructed the New York Submit that her son died of a fentanyl overdose. Williams mentioned her son first began experimenting with medicine when he was 13 years outdated, however did not know when he began utilizing the extraordinarily harmful fentanyl that ultimately claimed his life.
The Ezra Miller CW Cameo Was Requested By The High Brass At Warner Bros.
Probably the most thrilling moments within the “Disaster on Infinite Earths” crossover occasion was the face-to-face interplay between Grant Gustin’s Flash and Ezra Miller’s Flash, which shocked nearly everybody. Because it seems, this surprising second got here on the request of Warner Bros. president Peter Roth, as Marc Guggenheim revealed to Selection in early 2020, stating:
We have been sequence wrapped on Arrow, and we have been wrapped on the entire crossover. We have been in put up and a few episodes have been locked, and a few have been soft-locked. I bought a cellphone name from [Warner Bros. boss] Peter Roth saying, ‘I do know you’re locked, however can you set Ezra into the crossover?’ And I mentioned, ‘Sure.’ And he mentioned, ‘How, you are sequence wrapped? And also you’re wrapped on the crossover.’ And I mentioned, ‘Yeah, I do know, however should you’re telling me Ezra Miller could be within the crossover, I could make it occur.’
The most superb a part of all of that is the truth that Ezra Miller’s cameo was largely stored secret till the episode hit airwaves, and it in the end turned Arrowverse legend.
Effectively, that about catches us up with the behind the scenes details from the CW sequence The Flash. Should you’re like us and nonetheless have questions concerning the Arrowverse and the way forward for the CW exhibits, otherwise you need to find out about The Flash going up in opposition to a long-awaited villain, we have got you lined on CinemaBlend.
