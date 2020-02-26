The Flash: 6 Villains On The CW Show We’d Like To See Reimagined In The DCEU Movie

Reverse Flash

Though The Flash has discovered success with increasing its universe over its six seasons – many would agree its first season was its private greatest. Barry Allen going towards the Reverse Flash was the type of season that had followers counting down the times till the following episode every week. In the present, the character is the person answerable for the homicide of his mom, which his father was framed for. To not point out that huge reveal that his archenemy turned out to be his mentor, Dr. Harrison Wells. It was private.