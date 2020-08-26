The Flash And 5 Other DC Movies We’re Even More Excited About After DC FanDome

Black Adam

Proper now, Black Adam mainly has two stars to lean on in its advertising and marketing marketing campaign. However when one in every of them is The Rock, that provides the film a really muscular leg up on the competitors.

We didn’t anticipate Black Adam to have any footage. The manufacturing stays in its earliest phases. However throughout their DC FanDome presentation, The Rock and co-star Noah Centineo confirmed off idea artwork of the primary hero, and likewise revealed the characters who’re going to be a part of The Justice Society – together with Hawkman, Physician Destiny, Cyclone, and Atom Smasher (Centino). So it’s sounding like an expansive entry into this nook of the DC universe, and that was a shocking reveal.