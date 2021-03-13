‘The Flash’: Billy Crudup Departs, Maribel Verdú Joins Movie

The Flash could also be dropping a father, however the Scarlet Speedster is gaining a mom.

Maribel Verdú has been forged as Barry Allen’s mother in “The Flash,” a personality that’s anticipated to play a pivotal half within the upcoming comedian guide journey. On the identical time, Billy Crudup is departing the mission and can not painting The Flash’s dad as a result of scheduling conflicts for the Apple TV Plus drama “The Morning Present.”

“The Flash,” the primary standalone journey for the character following appearances in “Justice League” and “Batman v Superman: Daybreak of Justice,” options Ezra Miller because the eponymous speedster often known as Barry Allen. The forged additionally consists of Sasha Calle as Supergirl, Ben Affleck as Batman and Michael Keaton as (one other!) Batman. Kiersey Clemons additionally just lately joined the forged as Iris West, a romantic curiosity of The Flash.

“The Flash” has been in growth for years, having confronted quite a few delays, together with director shake-ups. The DC Prolonged Universe entry was additional postponed because the coronavirus pandemic compelled movie productions to shutter. The film is at the moment scheduled to start taking pictures someday in 2021.

Andy Muschietti, greatest identified for “It” and the sequel “It: Chapter Two,” is directing. Christina Hodson, who wrote the “Transformers” spinoff “Bumblebee” and “Birds of Prey,” has penned the newest model of the screenplay.

Verdú is greatest identified for starring in Alfonso Cuaron’s coming-of-age drama “Y Tu Mama Tambien” and Guillermo del Toro’s fantasy movie “Pan’s Labyrinth.” Her credit additionally embody “Abracadabra,” “15 Years and One Day” and “Seven Billiard Tables.”

“The Flash” is slated to launch in theaters on Nov. 4, 2022.