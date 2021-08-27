The Flash Declares Season 8 Premiere Date & Get started of New Arrowverse Crossover Tournament

Because the DC Cinematic Universe prepares for the massive match of Flashpoint in The Flash film, the sequence of the similar personality additionally makes it for its subsequent giant crossover match with the remainder of the CW sequence of the DC / Arrowverse universe. The development It’s going to be divided into 5 portions and will likely be known as “Armageddon.”

In the past now we have observed different crossover occasions between The Flash and the remainder of DC’s sequence, such because the “Disaster on Countless Earths” match, which introduced again the Flash from 1990.

The Flash’s new “Armageddon” match will get started from Nov. 16 and it’s going to be divided into 5 portions, which is able to unite one of the crucial favourite heroes of the universes of the DC sequence.

“Staff Flash will make bigger their roster to incorporate Javicia Leslie as Batwoman, Brandon Routh as The Atom, Cress Williams as Black Lightning, Chyler Leigh as Sentinel, Kat McNamara as Mia Queen and Osric Chau as Ryan Choi.“says a CW press unlock.”Plus, Tom Cavanagh and Neal McDonough go back as adversaries we adore to hate: Eobard Thawne / Opposite Flash and Damien Darhk.“.

Armageddon represents the Leslie’s first look in a crossover of this magnitude as Batwoman after she used to be selected to switch Ruby Rose as the brand new Batwoman. Additionally marks (kind of) the go back of Williams’ Black Lightning after his CW sequence got here to an finish after its fourth season.

The Armageddon match will kick off on November 16, marking the beginning of the 8th season of The Flash.