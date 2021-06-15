The Flash director Andy Muschietti stocks a have a look at the superhero’s dress for the brand new film

After years of construction, The Flash from Warner Bros. DC Cinematic Universe after all started manufacturing in April., with Ezra Miller dressed to play Barry Allen in a “solo” film. The movie stars director Andy Muschietti, liable for It and It Bankruptcy Two. And it was once exactly the director who shared a sneak peek of The Flash’s new dress by way of a picture on his non-public Instagram.

Muschietti shared a equivalent trailer on Instagram previous this month, posting a close-up photograph of Michael Keaton’s Batman dress. Within the photograph, the long-lasting image had a couple of drops of blood splattered on it. The picture was once harking back to Alan Moore’s Watchmen duvet, suggesting a darker model of the Darkish Knight for the movie.

Along with Keaton’s go back to the position of Batman, Ben Affleck can even reprise his position as Bruce Wayne within the upcoming The Flash film. The inclusion of now not one, however two Batmans (Or Batmans? Batmens?) coincides with the announcement that this film will probably be a Flashpoint tale, which it appears will reboot the entirety within the DC cinematic universe, giving new alternatives to more than a few characters and timelines. Zack Snyder already “fooled” with the theory in his Snyder Lower from Justice League.

Along Miller, Keaton, and Affleck, the movie will big name Sasha Calle as Supergirl, Kiersey Clemons as Iris West, and Maribel Verdú as Nora Allen. Ron Livingston will reprise the position of Henry Allen, who was once performed through Billy Crudup in Justice League. The Flash will hit theaters on November 4, 2022, if not anything adjustments.