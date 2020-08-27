The Flash: Every Major Character Death So Far

Nora West-Allen (Season 5)

Jessica Parker Kennedy’s Nora West-Allen joined The Flash in Season 4, showing first as a thriller waitress at Barry and Iris’ marriage ceremony. She interacted with the characters at a number of factors all through the season earlier than being revealed as Barry and Iris’ future daughter on the finish of the Season Four finale. Nora’s plans in Season 5 boiled all the way down to defeating the villain Cicada and saving her dad from dying in 2024 (an occasion that was later moved up in “Disaster on Infinite Earths”).

After destroying Cicada’s dagger and setting off a sequence of occasions that rewrote the timeline, Nora selected to take duty for her actions and opted to vanish from existence somewhat than faucet into the unfavourable pace drive. Naturally, as Barry and Iris’ future daughter, there’s hope that we’ll see her once more in some unspecified time in the future down the road.