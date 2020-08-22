“The Flash:” Ezra Miller Reveals Costume at DC FanDome

Barry Allen is getting some spiffy new spandex.

Warner Bros. and DC teased “The Flash” at Saturday’s DC FanDome, bringing out Ezra Miller, the actor who performs the speedster on display, and displaying idea artwork for the character’s new and improved swimsuit. The brand new duds are courtesy of Bruce Wayne, the billionaire brainiac greatest recognized for donning Batman’s cape and cowl, and the person who designed Barry’s costume.

“It’s extra natural, you may see mild embedded in it,” mentioned director Andy Muschietti. The thrilling information for fanboys and fangirls is that “The Flash” will introduce the idea of the multiverse — permitting varied iterations of DC heroes from each the large and small display to work together in a single narrative journey.

Warner Bros./DC FanDome

Warner Bros/DC FanDome

“All of those tales and characters can begin to collide,” mentioned screenwriter Christina Hodson, including. “The cinematic multiverse goes to be born out of this film.”

To that finish, “The Flash” will embrace appearances by Ben Affleck and Michael Keaton, who will reprise their roles of Batman regardless of having performed the caped crusader in numerous movies throughout totally different a long time. It’s price noting that the Batman showing alongside Miller within the idea artwork above appears so much like Keaton’s model of the Darkish Knight.

The movie, the primary standalone journey for the Flash after an look in “Justice League” and a blink-or-you’ll-miss-it cameo in “Batman v. Superman: Daybreak of Justice,” will take care of time journey, with Muschietti promising a movie that can ship each coronary heart and humor.

Miller, calling in from coronavirus quarantine, was sporting a beard and lengthy hair that made him appear like he was attempting out for the lead position in “Jesus Christ Famous person.” He additionally supplied up tongue-in-cheek “Flash info.” Instance: Superman is a vegetarian who likes Metallica (true, regardless of a number of dalliances with hamburgers), and Muschietti was a manufacturing assistant on “Evita,” the 1996 Madonna musical (additionally, amazingly true).

Cameras have but to roll on “The Flash,” however the manufacturing staff gave a number of hints about what motion will unfold throughout the large display, with Miller promising that the movie will discover “the juxtaposition between [the Flash’s] vulnerability and his immense energy.”

“The Flash” has been one of many longest-gestating DC movie tasks. The superhero’s standalone movie has suffered quite a few begins and stops because it was anticipated to hit theaters a few years in the past. After a number of delays, it’s anticipated to start taking pictures early in 2021.

Muschietti is greatest recognized for steering the latest “It” movies. John Francis Daley and Jonathan Goldstein had been initially meant to direct the movie, as was Rick Famuyiwa, however the oft-delayed movies has cycled by means of many alternative filmmakers.

Producer Barbara Muschietti was additionally on the DC FanDome panel. The occasion is hyping DC’s movies and tv reveals, teasing the likes of “Marvel Lady 1984” and “The Suicide Squad”

Miller attracted controversy proper because the world went into coronavirus lockdown. In April, video surfaced on-line that confirmed the actor showing to choke a lady at a bar in Reykjavik, Iceland. The actor by no means publicly addressed the incident. A supply who was at the bar at the time of the confrontation, Prikið Kaffihús, mentioned that there was a severe altercation and Miller was escorted off the premises.

