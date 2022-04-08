The Flash: Ezra Miller’s arrest activates an emergency assembly about the way forward for the DCEU

Replace: A studio supply has disputed Rolling Stone’s authentic reporting, telling IGN that there used to be no such emergency assembly and brushing aside the claims as exaggeration.

After Ezra Miller used to be arrested for misconduct and harassment at a bar, new studies declare that Warner Bros. held an emergency assembly to talk about pausing the actor’s long term tasks. with the corporate.

Consistent with Rolling Stone, Warner Bros. and DC executives held an emergency assembly on March 30 to speak about Ezra Miller’s long term within the studio. Even though a call does now not seem to have been formalized, one supply states that the consensus is “placed on hang any long term tasks involving Miller, together with conceivable appearances within the DC Cinematic Universe“.

Ezra Miller will reprise his function as Barry Allen in The Flash, which is scheduled to be launched on June 23, 2023. This movie will co-star Ben Affleck as Batman, in addition to Michael Keaton, who will go back as his model of Batman, and Sasha Side road as Supergirl.

The Flash had a hell of a building for years and handed via a number of palms sooner than the undertaking fell to It director Andy Muschietti. Filming wrapped on October 18 and The Flash used to be meant to be launched in November 2022, however used to be driven again to June 23, 2023 at the side of different DC motion pictures.

Consistent with this data, the movements that resulted in the arrest of Ezra Miller They happened in a karaoke bar, when he snatched the microphone from a girl who used to be making a song and it appears pounced on some other guy who used to be enjoying darts. The couple later filed a restraining order towards Miller.

Miller has starred in each hit motion pictures and indie dramas, however the fresh arrest it used to be now not his first outburst. In 2020, a video started circulating on-line appearing Miller it appears choking a girl in a bar in Iceland, even though no arrests had been made.

Ezra Miller’s long term at Warner Bros., particularly as a part of the DC Cinematic Universe is being mentioned at a odd time for the corporate. The Flash has aroused a lot expectation with its solid. Alternatively, the DCEU is in a odd position as the corporate appears to be freeing attached motion pictures like The Flash and Aquaman 2 along standalone motion pictures like The Batman.