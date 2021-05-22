The Flash film teases Michael Keaton and Ben Affleck returns

The flash film has only merely started production, on the other hand director Andy Muschietti has already plagued the go back of each and every Michael Keaton and Ben Affleck as Batman.

Merely days after Michael Keaton used to be finally showed The flash, Muschietti (and his sister, Barbara) shared a brand spanking new behind-the-scenes image that revealed Bruce Wayne’s go back for the Worlds of DC name.

The set image, on which Andy and Barbara shared Instagram, doesn’t give us so much – it’s just a chair, after all – nevertheless it undoubtedly’s excellent to grasp that there’s officially no longer lower than one seat at the table for Batman.