The Flash Found A Wild Way To Bring Back Reverse Flash, Is Nora Next?

Warning! The following accommodates spoilers for The Flash episode “Dying Of The Pace Power.” Learn at your personal danger!
The Flash was jam-packed with large reveals this week, and whereas the return of Eobard Thawne might not have been probably the most shocking of the bunch, it was one of the wild. The evil speedster is again within the story, and as normal, he is planning on killing The Flash and pals.
Reverse-Flash desirous to kill the heroes wasn’t shocking, however how he returned and The Flash teasing one other potential return for Nora West-Allen actually had been wild. For those who had been too busy musing on what the lack of the Pace Power means, here is a short recap of all of the Thawne- and Nora-related shenanigans of the episode, and what they could imply going ahead.
Thawne Is Back…Form Of
Nash Wells greeted Cisco upon his return from touring Earth Prime, hoping largely for Ramon’s assist in the state of affairs the place he has been seeing a bunch of Wells who’re both hallucinations or ghosts. Cisco brushed the brash adventurer off, however later went to search out him after Caitlin chastised Cisco for not lending a hand and being too obsessed along with his personal objectives. Cisco tracked down Wells at his workplace, however when he bought into the workplace, it was remarkably clear this wasn’t the Nash Wells he knew. It was Thawne, in some way in Nash Wells’ physique.
After an intentional recreation of the The Flash scene from Season 1 wherein Thawne killed Cisco, Reverse-Flash realized he couldn’t section his hand by means of Cisco’s physique. As soon as Cisco realized Thawne did not have his powers whereas inhabiting Nash Wells’ physique, the 2 started to tangle till Cecile interrupted and incapacitated Thawne with a taser. Thawne was then transferred to S.T.A.R. Labs’ pipeline, the place he knowledgeable Barry and Cisco he would escape and kill all of them.
Thawne has a good shot of doing that with Barry’s residual Pace Power set to run out in a couple of weeks, although The Flash followers can assume Barry and the workforce will get that synthetic Pace Power up and working in some way. The actual query is how Thawne will regain his speedster talents (that are powered by means of his personal synthetic Pace Power) by means of the conduit of Nash Wells. He has to have a plan, however what?
Additionally, we nonetheless do not know how Thawne managed to inhabit Nash Wells to start with, and I am skeptical he has been posing as Nash this whole time. Primarily as a result of The Flash characters made some extent to say Thawne was inhabiting Nash Wells’ physique, but additionally due to the “Grodd Friended Me” tease with Sherloque. Is it doable Thawne is ready to possess the our bodies of different Wells? Hopefully, solutions on precisely how all that works are coming.
Is Nora West-Allen “Alive” After All?
Nora West-Allen was erased from existence on the finish of The Flash Season 5, and ever since, there was some query amongst followers on whether or not she’ll ever return. In any case, “Disaster” modified a number of issues, and everyone knows issues and other people from future timelines aren’t all the time everlasting fixtures within the Arrow-verse. Nicely, affirmation on Nora West-Allen’s eventual return might have come through the returning Wally West, who stated he noticed Nora as a part of the chain of speedsters within the Pace Power.
Wally’s intense reference to the Pace Power gave him a wealth of information and powers that exceeded even Barry’s understanding, so it would not be shocking if Wally noticed Nora will nonetheless be born and finally take up the speedster mantle. After all, with the Pace Power now useless, it is doable that hyperlink was damaged and the longer term Wally noticed of him and Barry’s youngsters is not. Time is a loopy factor!
I’d wager all of it depends upon what occurs with this synthetic Pace Power storyline, and whether or not that energy is only for Barry, or different speedsters as properly. Who is aware of, perhaps the essence of the Pace Power (within the type of Nora) was simply being dramatic about The Spectre’s power corrupting it? It appears loopy to me that Oliver would’ve bestowed that energy on his pal with out warning him it might probably destroy the ability of speedsters perpetually. Regardless, if issues work out and the Pace Power returns, I am fairly optimistic Nora West-Allen might return to the present sooner or later.
The Flash airs on The CW Tuesdays at 8:00 p.m. ET. Proceed to stay with CinemaBlend for extra on what’s taking place within the Arrow-verse, and for the newest information taking place in tv and films.
