The Flash Has Fired Elongated Man Actor Hartley Sawyer Ahead Of Season 7

My phrases, irrelevant of being meant with an intent of humor, had been hurtful, and unacceptable. I’m ashamed I used to be able to these actually horrible makes an attempt to get consideration at the moment. I remorse them deeply. This was not acceptable habits. These had been phrases I threw out on the time with no thought or recognition of the hurt my phrases may do, and now have accomplished immediately. I’m extremely sorry, ashamed and disillusioned in myself for my ignorance again then. I wish to be very clear: this isn’t reflective of what I feel or who I’m now.