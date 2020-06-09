The Flash Has Fired Elongated Man Actor Hartley Sawyer Ahead Of Season 7

Go away a Remark
Although it is one of many extra optimism-driven superhero tasks on the market, The Flash hasn’t been with out its behind-the-scenes controversies. The superhero drama’s newest unlucky setback considerations now-former star Hartley Sawyer, who portrayed the comics’ non-public detective Ralph Dibney, the alter ego of the super-stretchy Elongated Man. Sawyer was terminated after a wide range of offensive messages had been unearthed from his social media accounts.
Whereas a lot of the nation was wracked by protests over racism and police reform previously week, some folks had been devoted to unearthing a few of Hartley Sawyer’s controversial older tweets, which had been all crafted at a time earlier than he joined The Flash‘s solid. A few of Sawyer’s tweets had been racially insensitive, as famous by the message beneath.
The solely factor preserving me from doing mildly racist tweets is the information that Al Sharpton would by no means cease complaining about me.
Hartley Sawyer’s Twitter account, which has since been deleted, additionally featured messages of a extra sexual nature, together with one the place he famous he’d “loved a secret boob viewing” at an audition on the time.
Here is a press release in regards to the actor’s firing that was supplied by The CW, Warner Bros. TV, and Berlanti Productions, together with the present’s present showrunner and EP, Eric Wallace, per THR.
Hartley Sawyer is not going to be returning for season seven of The Flash. With regard to Mr. Sawyer’s posts on social media, we don’t tolerate derogatory remarks that concentrate on any race, ethnicity, nationwide origin, gender, or sexual orientation. Such remarks are antithetical to our values and polices, which attempt and evolve to advertise a protected, inclusive and productive atmosphere for our workforce.
A few of Hartley Sawyer’s previous messages got here up after the actor shared an Instagram message in solidarity with the Black Lives Matter motion, with followers calling him out for hypocrisy in reference to his previous feedback. It was solely someday later when the actor took to the social media web site to supply up an apology, although that got here a full week earlier than his firing was introduced.
A part of that apology could be discovered beneath:
My phrases, irrelevant of being meant with an intent of humor, had been hurtful, and unacceptable. I’m ashamed I used to be able to these actually horrible makes an attempt to get consideration at the moment. I remorse them deeply. This was not acceptable habits. These had been phrases I threw out on the time with no thought or recognition of the hurt my phrases may do, and now have accomplished immediately. I’m extremely sorry, ashamed and disillusioned in myself for my ignorance again then. I wish to be very clear: this isn’t reflective of what I feel or who I’m now.
Extra presently, showrunner Eric Wallace expanded upon the general public assertion and unveiled a bigger and extra private clarification for Hartley Sawyer’s firing on Twitter, as seen beneath.
It is unclear at this level whether or not Ralph Dibney can be written out of the present, or if The Flash‘s producers will select to recast him. Contemplating his romantic associate from the comics was solely not too long ago launched in live-action, it could be a disgrace if the character disappeared altogether. That stated, Sawyer has held the function for years now, so it doubtless will not be a straightforward resolution to make.
Whereas not associated in any approach, The Flash beforehand fired former government producer and co-showrunner Andrew Kreisberg again in 2017 after allegations surfaced of sexual harassment and different problematic office habits.
The silver lining right here is that The Flash Season 7 will not be airing on The CW till 2021, with filming beginning up in Vancouver later than regular. Widespread TV shutdowns halted the present’s manufacturing even earlier than Season 6 had formally wrapped, so anticipate for the brand new season to wrap up some story angles earlier than digging into any new tales.
The Flash Season 6 is presently accessible to stream on Netflix. Keep tuned to our Summer season 2020 TV premiere schedule to see what else is on the best way.
Add Comment