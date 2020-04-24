The Flash Is Bringing Back Two Villains With Some Changes

Go away a Remark
Spoilers forward for the April 21 episode of The Flash on The CW.
The Flash is not completed making Barry’s life extra sophisticated than common, with an upcoming episode throwing a curveball not even associated to his dwindling powers. One of many few remaining episodes of Season 6 will convey again two memorable villains, however they will not each be the baddies followers recall. Godspeed and Pied Piper will return to The Flash, and Group Flash will not be ready for the way a kind of acquainted faces feels about them.
As followers undoubtedly bear in mind, Pied Piper — a.okay.a. Hartley Rathaway — turned an ally of Group Flash attributable to some timeline adjustments, and even was in on Barry’s secret. When Barry turns to Hartley for assist in the upcoming Season 6 episode referred to as “Pay the Piper,” he’ll uncover that The Flash and Pied Piper (Andy Mientus) are enemies on Earth Prime because of the Disaster reset. The “Disaster” crossover actually is the present that retains on giving villains to The Flash!
An enormous query on this scenario is whether or not or not Hartley is aware of Barry’s secret within the post-Disaster timeline. Regardless of the scenario with him, nevertheless, Godspeed often is the greater downside. Though the episode description for “Pay the Piper” does not state that Godspeed may have modified attributable to Disaster, he is a formidable foe.
That mentioned, the outline additionally does not record any of the actors who performed Godspeed up to now as a visitor star, and even B.D. Wong because the voice of Godspeed. Might post-Disaster Godspeed be anyone totally aside from August Coronary heart? Here is the official episode description for the returns of Pied Piper and Godspeed:
GODSPEED AND PIED PIPER RETURN – When Godspeed returns, Barry (Grant Gustin) turns to Hartley Rathaway (visitor star Andy Mientus) for assist. Nevertheless, issues get tense shortly after Barry realizes one of many adjustments from Disaster is that The Flash and Pied Piper are actually enemies. In the meantime, Iris (Candice Patton) tries to flee the Mirrorverse.
“Pay the Piper” airs on Tuesday, Could 5 at eight p.m. ET, so the ultimate line of the outline signifies that poor Iris will not be making it out of the Mirrowverse in subsequent week’s episode, though it is attainable the blurbs had been intentionally written to forestall spoilers for the April 28 episode, which can seemingly cope with Barry realizing that he is been dwelling with Evil Not-Iris whereas his actual spouse has been trapped elsewhere.
Regardless of rising similarities to Arrow, The Flash might return Barry’s superspeed sooner relatively than later if he decides he wants it to get his spouse out of the Mirrorverse. There are not any particulars but about how Barry’s pace will or is not going to play into “Pay the Piper” on Could 5. Might Barry being turning to Hartley for assist as a result of he lacks the pace to deal with Godspeed himself, and Joe is in witness safety?
Discover out what’s in retailer with the debut of an altered Pied Piper, return of a Godspeed who might or might not be August Coronary heart beneath the masks, and Iris within the Mirrorverse when “Pay the Piper” airs on The CW on Tuesday, Could 5 at eight p.m. ET. The subsequent new episode of The Flash airs on April 28 at eight p.m. ET, so make sure to test it out if you wish to be ready for “Pay the Piper.”
For some viewing choices now and within the not-too-distant future, make sure to take a look at our 2020 spring premiere schedule. Whereas The Flash is sadly ending sooner than anticipated (and maybe returning later than common within the fall), there are nonetheless quite a few reveals that can have the ability to air full seasons, together with one other superhero collection headed to The CW.
