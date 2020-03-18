The Flash Just Majorly Changed Reverse-Flash, So What About Tom Cavanagh?

Go away a Remark
Warning! The following accommodates spoilers for The Flash episode “The Exorcism Of Nash Wells.” Learn at your individual danger!
The Flash had an exorcism of types in its newest journey, and the act could have a momentous affect on The CW collection going ahead. Eobard Thawne was expelled from the physique of Nash Wells, and his essence dissipated into the ambiance. Barry and Cisco confirmed the act did not kill Reverse-Flash, however what precisely does this imply for actor Tom Cavanagh going ahead?
If The Flash episode is to be believed, what simply occurred may imply the loss of life off Wells Thawne. Thawne was truly by no means one of many Wells to start with, however had sufficient of a connection via his time posing as Harrison Wells that he was in a position to invade the brainwaves of Nash Wells. It was there that he lay dormant alongside the minds of each different Wells The Flash has seen to date, who have been additionally performed by Tom Cavanagh.
These Wells are confirmed to be useless, and Eobard Thawne has been expelled from Nash Wells. Barry and Cisco have been sure Reverse-Flash wasn’t gone for good, and talked about his destructive tachyons could be searching for one other physique earlier than too lengthy. The second appeared like an enormous trace by The Flash that the subsequent time Thawne seems, he’ll have a special face.
The Flash sneakily killed off a bunch characters performed by Tom Cavanagh, and should have set the stage for a recasting for Reverse-Flash. At first take, it seems that Tom Cavanagh could have fewer characters to play going ahead, although solely time will inform if that is the case. Nash Wells nonetheless has to take care of each dwelling Wells showing in his thoughts, so it is doable Wells The Grey and the remainder of the bunch will seem to Nash when he is with Staff Flash.
Plus, as I discussed earlier, Reverse-Flash has by no means truly been a Wells. Eobard Thawne modified his personal face to appear like Earth 1’s Harrison Wells, and later reverted again to his unique face performed by Matt Letscher. Letscher portrayed Reverse-Flash for a sizzling minute on The Flash and for a stint on DC’s Legends of Tomorrow, however ultimately Tom Cavanagh reprised his function because the villain. The motive, as heard within the crossover “Disaster on Earth-X” was just because Thawne appreciated that face higher.
So whereas Eobard Thawne could take one other physique to take one other shot at Staff Flash, it would not assure he’ll hold that face without end. Whoever portrays him subsequent will at all times have the flexibility to return with Tom Cavanagh’s face, supplied the actor is prepared and prepared to tackle the function. After all, now that The Flash has killed a bunch of his roles, is it doable he could possibly be eyeing an exit from the collection?
The Flash gave us so much to ponder, and it will not return to The CW till Tuesday, March 31 at 8:00 p.m. ET. Proceed to stay with CinemaBlend within the meantime for extra on the Arrow-verse and for what’s occurring in films in tv.
Add Comment