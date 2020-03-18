The Flash Just Majorly Changed Reverse-Flash, So What About Tom Cavanagh?

If The Flash episode is to be believed, what simply occurred may imply the loss of life off Wells Thawne. Thawne was truly by no means one of many Wells to start with, however had sufficient of a connection via his time posing as Harrison Wells that he was in a position to invade the brainwaves of Nash Wells. It was there that he lay dormant alongside the minds of each different Wells The Flash has seen to date, who have been additionally performed by Tom Cavanagh.