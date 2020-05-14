The Flash, Legacies And More CW Shows Won’t Premiere New Seasons Until 2021

It’s that time of year when broadcast networks start finalizing their fall schedules in order to both get audiences buzzing about upcoming projects, as well as to secure advertising dollars. But while other networks seems to be largely sticking to old guns with their fall schedule plans, The CW has confirmed the majority of its marquee series will be pushed to 2021 premieres, and the network’s fall lineup will be a mix of original and licensed series (such as the recently acquired-for-broadcast Swamp Thing and Tell Me a Story), plus the final seven episodes of Supernatural. But first, let’s go over what The CW’s schedule will look like in 2021.