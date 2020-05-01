The Flash season 8 and 9 talks halted by coronavirus pandemic

We’ve bought excellent news and unhealthy information for you, Flash followers. The good: there have been talks surrounding the opportunity of not only one however two extra seasons of the superhero present. The unhealthy: all negotiations have been disrupted as a result of coronavirus pandemic.

No less than, that’s in keeping with Grant Gustin, who performs Barry Allen/The Flash within the CW sequence. Talking on Inside You podcast, Gustin not too long ago revealed that the present’s upcoming seventh season is the final he’s contracted for – with seasons eight and 9 presently unsure.

“The conversations really had began already for including a possible eighth and ninth [season], however then this pandemic occurred, and all the things has stopped,” he mentioned.

“We don’t know after we’re again, and I don’t know after we’re going to proceed the renegotiation talks.”

If the present isn’t renewed nonetheless, it might permit Gustin to take up different in-demand components. As he later revealed on the podcast, he’s been pressured to show down roles as a result of The Flash commitments.

“There are many issues I really feel I missed out on. The Flash has been so superb, however we’re six years in now and the previous 4 [summer] hiatuses I’ve had a challenge that has fallen by way of due to Flash,” he defined.

“There are lots of alternatives which have gone away due to schedule conflicts. You simply can’t have all the things.”

The Flash airs on Sky One and NOW TV within the UK. Check out what else is on with our TV Information