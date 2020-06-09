‘The Flash’ Star Hartley Sawyer Fired Over Racist, Misogynistic Tweets – Variety

Hartley Sawyer has been fired from CW’s “The Flash” over a group of racist and misogynistic tweets he posted previous to becoming a member of the present.

The information was confirmed by CW and the present’s producers Warner Bros. Tv and Berlanti Productions, who offered Variety the next assertion.

“Hartley Sawyer won’t be returning for Season 7 of ‘The Flash.’ With regard to Mr. Sawyer’s posts on social media, we don’t tolerate derogatory remarks that focus on any race, ethnicity, nationwide origin, gender, or sexual orientation. Such remarks are antithetical to our values and polices, which try and evolve to advertise a protected, inclusive and productive atmosphere for our workforce.”

The tweets in query date primarily from 2012 and 2014, together with this one: “The one factor retaining me from doing mildly racist tweets is the data that Al Sharpton would by no means cease complaining about me.”

In one other tweet from 2012, Sawyer wrote that “as a lad, one in every of my favourite actions was kidnapping homeless girls and chopping off their breasts.”

Hartley issued an apology by way of his Instagram final week, saying that he’s “extremely sorry, ashamed and disenchanted in myself for my ignorance again then.”

View this put up on Instagram My phrases, irrelevant of being meant with an intent of humor, have been hurtful, and unacceptable. I’m ashamed I used to be able to these actually horrible makes an attempt to get consideration at the moment. I remorse them deeply. This was not acceptable habits. These have been phrases I threw out on the time with no thought or recognition of the hurt my phrases might do, and now have executed immediately. I’m extremely sorry, ashamed and disenchanted in myself for my ignorance again then. I need to be very clear: this isn’t reflective of what I believe or who I’m now. Years in the past, because of associates and experiences who helped me to open my eyes, I started my journey into changing into a extra accountable grownup – by way of what I say, what I do, and past. I’ve largely stored that journey non-public, and that is one other means that I’ve let so many down. I nonetheless have extra work to do. However how I outline myself now doesn’t take away the impression of my phrases, or my accountability for them. I’m very sorry. A put up shared by Hartley Sawyer (@hartleysawyer) on Could 30, 2020 at 11:59am PDT

Sawyer joined “The Flash” in season four as Ralph Dibney, a.okay.a. Elongated Man, and has been a sequence common for the previous two seasons. Season 6 completed airing simply over a month in the past.

The present’s government producer Eric Wallace issued his personal assertion on Sawyer’s firing, saying that his posts are “indicative of the bigger drawback in our nation.”

Information of his firing comes lower than every week after a author and producer on the upcoming Chris Meloni-centered “Legislation & Order” spinoff was additionally fired for his offensive posts on social media.

The Hollywood Reporter first reported the information.