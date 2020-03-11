The Flash Vet And Genius Robbie Amell Used To Use Stephen Amell’s ID To Go Drinking

Go away a Remark
Whereas Robbie Amell’s stint on The Flash was somewhat short-lived, he a minimum of bought to share the identical superhero universe as his cousin, Arrow star Stephen Amell. Nonetheless, appearing isn’t the one factor the cousins have shared of their lifetime. The Flash vet not too long ago revealed how he used the elder Amell’s ID to go consuming, proving there actually is nothing like household.
Although the 2 have distinctive options, the Amell cousins do share a detailed resemblance to one another and have been mistaken for brothers (I’m responsible of this). In a latest look on A Little Late with Lilly Singh, the host requested Robbie Amell if individuals have ever confused the 2 of them earlier than. The actor admits that they did for some time, and it was all as a result of Robbie Amell took his older cousin’s ID to get into bars. Right here’s what he advised host Lilly Singh:
They did from my 15th birthday till I used to be authorized to drink ‘trigger I stole [Stephen Amell’s] ID. Nicely, I didn’t steal it. We have been at a household dinner and I used to be like, ‘Do you have got an ID?’ He’s seven years older than me, so I used to be 15 pretending to be 22. And I’d hand it to a bouncer and he’d have a look at me and he’d be like, [gestures] ‘Scan it.’ It’s an actual ID, hand it again to me, let me within the bar.
The actual kicker is that Robbie Amell by no means gave his cousin again the ID, which Stephen Amell nonetheless appears to be like sort of salty about in spite of everything these years. The youthful Amell claims that he nonetheless “has it someplace” and that it’ll seemingly be “price one thing sometime.”
Contemplating that Stephen Amell’s profession appears to be on an upward trajectory, with the actor following up his eight-season Arrow run with the Starz wrestling drama Heels, I’m positive it actually will probably be price some huge cash sooner or later. That’s, if Robbie Amell ever finds the ID. Watch the total clip from A Little Late with Lilly Singh under!
On The Flash, Robbie Amell performed Ronnie Raymond, Caitlin Snow’s husband and one half of the superhero duo known as Firestorm. Although Ronnie died on the finish of the present’s first season, the actor has reprised his function at varied factors within the sequence, most notably when the characters visited Earth-2 and met the evil model of Ronnie’s Firestorm in Season 2.
Exterior of the Arrow-verse, Robbie and Stephen Amell co-starred collectively within the 2016 brief movie Code 8. It was then picked as much as sequence by the streaming service Quibi, which is about to launch its service on April 6. Within the meantime, you possibly can take a look at our 2020 midseason schedule to see what else is on the small display screen proper now.
