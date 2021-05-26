The Flash will start its 8th season with the presence of extra Arrowverse heroes

After dealing with other manufacturing issues because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Arrowverse plans a large comeback. The CW will get started the 8th season of The Flash with 5 episodes occasions that includes heroes from the entire chain’s DC superhero sequence.

“The theory for The Flash is that Eric Wallace and govt manufacturer Greg Berlanti have reunited, and we are speaking about different CW-verse superheroes who will reunite in each and every of the episodes.“stated Mark Pedowitz, president and CEO of the CW Community.

“It may not precisely be a crossover, however it’ll really feel like a crossover man with the creation of some of these characters. […] We all know there are a few rankings with a few actors, however we shouldn’t have the rest ultimate but“.

Even if there may be not anything reliable but, the megastar of Black Lightning, Cress Williams, not too long ago advised Leisure Weekly that The Flash had contacted him about see the potential of visitor starring in season 8. “[Estamos] best within the conversations segment“Williams stated.

“I in reality preferred the crossover [Crisis en Tierras Infinitas] from closing 12 months. In particular, I feel Grant and me we are very like-minded in the best way we method paintings, and we had nice conversations … So the speculation of ​​with the ability to return and do an episode right here or an episode there? Oh yeah i join that“.

The Arrowverse is in a state of transition. Black Lightning aired its closing episode, thus finishing 4 seasons. Supergirl has not too long ago entered a mid-season hiatus. The remainder 13 episodes of the 6th and ultimate season of the Melissa Benoist sequence will air later this 12 months.

The way forward for DC’s Arrowverse lately lies within the renewal for a 2nd season of the sequence. Superman & Lois and the second one season of Stargirl, which can premiere on August 10.

The CW was once compelled to cancel its plans for a brand new Arrowverse match because of the COVID-19 pandemic.