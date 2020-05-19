The Flash: Young Barry Allen Actor’s Cause Of Death Revealed By Mother

Depart a Remark
Logan Williams, the actor recognized finest for enjoying the younger Barry Allen on The CW’s The Flash, died on April 2nd at simply 16 years previous. Nonetheless, the reason for dying on the time was nonetheless unknown, with mom Marlyse Williams citing how troublesome it was to grieve on the time due to social distancing. Over a month later, Williams’ mom got here forth and revealed that the reason for dying was as a result of a drug overdose.
Early toxicology studies indicated that Logan Williams died of a fentanyl overdose. The actor, who handed away only a few days shy of his 17th birthday, apparently struggled with dependancy for 3 years previous to his dying, in accordance with Marlyse Williams. Talking to the New York Put up, Williams revealed that her son started utilizing medicine on the age of 13, beginning with marijuana earlier than leveling as much as different extra harmful medicine. Nonetheless, Williams admitted that she didn’t know when he’d really began utilizing fentanyl, the identical ache med that Prince OD’d on.
Over time, Marlyse Williams stated that she tried to assist her son get clear and even despatched him to an costly remedy facility within the U.S. Simply final summer time, Williams is alleged to have attended a Canadian remedy heart for a month earlier than he started dwelling in a bunch residence. As his dependancy turned worse, Williams’ mom stated that he “was in full denial as a result of he was so ashamed.”
It appears the drug use stemmed from the stress of balancing faculty work, appearing gigs and attending a whole lot of auditions. Regardless of her grief, Marlyse Williams is aware of that her son’s dying gained’t “be in useless,” and that it’ll deliver consciousness to the opioid epidemic. The final time the mom and son noticed one another was on March 30. It was at that time that Logan promised her that he was going to get clear. Nonetheless, the younger actor’s overdose occurred only a few days later.
All through his quick appearing profession, Logan Williams landed guest-starring roles on ABC’s sci-fi drama The Whispers, in addition to on The CW’s Supernatural, the place he appeared as a personality named Max Johnson within the Season 11 episode known as “Plush.” Williams was additionally a recurring visitor star on Hallmark’s When Calls the Coronary heart, and performed Miles Montgomery in a number of episodes.
Nonetheless, his most notable function was taking part in the younger Barry Allen on The Flash for the primary two seasons of the present. Logan Williams first appeared within the in style superhero present’s pilot episode, and returned a number of extra occasions all through Season 1 in flashbacks. Williams’ remaining time taking part in younger Barry was within the Season 2 premiere, “The Man Who Saved Central Metropolis.” In an Instagram put up, The Flash’s Grant Gustin was devastated to listen to about Logan Williams’ dying and recalled how “impressed” he was by the younger actor’s expertise and professionalism.
Our ideas right here at CinemaBlend stay with Marlyse Williams via this troublesome time.
