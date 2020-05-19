The Flash: Young Barry Allen Actor’s Cause Of Death Revealed By Mother

It appears the drug use stemmed from the stress of balancing faculty work, appearing gigs and attending a whole lot of auditions. Regardless of her grief, Marlyse Williams is aware of that her son’s dying gained’t “be in useless,” and that it’ll deliver consciousness to the opioid epidemic. The final time the mom and son noticed one another was on March 30. It was at that time that Logan promised her that he was going to get clear. Nonetheless, the younger actor’s overdose occurred only a few days later.