The Flash’s Grant Gustin Reacts To Hartley Sawyer’s Firing

An enormous change is on the best way for The Flash, however not due to the occasions of the impromptu Season 6 finale. Actor Hartley Sawyer, who had been taking part in Ralphy Dibny/Elongated Man on The Flash since early Season 4, was fired after quite a few offensive social media feedback got here to mild. The Flash showrunner Eric Wallace wasted no time in releasing a press release to deal with the firing, and collection star Grant Gustin adopted swimsuit with a message of his personal.
In his assertion, showrunner Eric Wallace shared that Hartley Sawyer’s offensive posts broke his coronary heart and made him “mad as hell,” as they’re “indicative of the bigger drawback in our nation,” which at current includes the acceptance of “continuous harassment–unconscious or otherwise–terrorizing and brutalizing of Black and Brown folks.” Wallace continued to say that he is “dedicated to bringing everlasting change to the work surroundings” at The Flash, which is able to embrace elevated variety. Grant Gustin reposted Wallace’s assertion on Instagram, and elaborated:
I don’t have a lot so as to add as a result of Eric’s ideas are said so eloquently and powerfully. I’ll say I used to be shocked, saddened and offended once I noticed the tweets. Phrases matter.
The discovery of Hartley Sawyer’s tweets and his subsequent firing come at a time when a lot of the nation has been impacted by folks gathering to protest racism and promote police reform within the wake of the loss of life of George Floyd. Though Sawyer had turn out to be a key member of the forged throughout his years on The Flash, his tweets (which he posted earlier than becoming a member of The Flash) have been sufficient to value him his job. Notably, this is not the primary time {that a} member of the Flash crew was fired from the present resulting from inappropriate habits.
Grant Gustin did not go into element about his response to Hartley Sawyer’s tweets, however “shocked, saddened, and offended” nonetheless says quite a bit. Whereas Sawyer clearly will not be again to The Flash as Elongated Man, there are massive questions as to how the present will deal with his absence.
Ralph Dibny is not fairly as important to the story as characters like Grant Gustin’s Barry and Candice Patton’s Iris, however The Flash spent a good quantity of Season 6 constructing a separate plot for Ralph, together with the introduction of a personality who turns into Elongated Man’s spouse within the pages of DC Comics. It will be a disgrace to lose Natalie Dreyfuss as Sue Dearbon simply because Hartley Sawyer was fired. May The Flash go for a recasting?
Certain, fellow Arrowverse collection Batwoman determined to deal with its most important forged departure by writing her out and changing her with a brand new character, however I believe The Flash might get away with simply switching actors and never addressing it within the present. Or, if it needed to be addressed, simply point out that he went on an journey with the Legends of Legends of Tomorrow and one thing occurred. Bizarre stuff occurs on that present on a regular basis!
Nonetheless The Flash chooses to deal with Hartley Sawyer’s firing with regard to the story, followers will not see it for themselves for fairly some time. The Flash, like its fellow Arrowverse collection, will not return to The CW with new episodes till 2021, regardless of ending sooner than meant in 2020. The six seasons of The Flash to this point are at the moment obtainable streaming on Netflix, together with loads of different choices.
