The Flash’s Mirror Iris Situation Will Get Cleared Up Soon, But It’s Not Necessarily A Good Thing

Within the rapid aftermath of Iris being pulled into the mirror world, Barry felt that one thing was off along with her, although he couldn’t put his finger on what it was. Nervous that they had been rising aside, Barry was reassured by Joe and Mirror-Iris that the adjustments had been merely attributable to the truth that she needed to step up within the wake of Barry’s attainable dying in “Disaster on Infinite Earths.” Nonetheless, that was a number of episodes in the past, and followers have been questioning if Barry will ever work out the Mirror-Iris scenario. Talking with TVLine, The Flash’s Eric Wallace guarantees that realizations are coming, however it’s not so reduce and dry. In his phrases: