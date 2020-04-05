The Flash’s Young Barry Allen Actor Logan Williams Dies At 16

Go away a Remark
Logan Williams, who helped launch The Flash on The CW, has died. The Canadian actor performed the youthful model of Barry Allen all through Season 1 ranging from the very first episode of the collection, and was solely 16-years-old on the time of his dying.
Logan Williams died instantly on Thursday, April 2 on the age of 16. His mom, Marlyse Williams, shared with The Tri-Metropolis Information that she’s “completely devastated” by her son’s dying and never capable of grieve together with her household resulting from social distancing. The younger actor was arguably finest recognized for his function as younger Barry Allen on The Flash.
As younger Barry Allen who appeared by way of flashbacks that formed who The Flash would turn into as an grownup, Logan Williams helped arrange the primary season of what would turn into The CW’s smash hit speedster collection. He appeared in seven episodes of The Flash Season 1 in addition to the Season 2 premiere.
Grant Gustin, who performs the grownup model of Barry Allen and at present leads the Arrow-verse’s most senior ongoing superhero collection, took to social media to honor Logan Williams and share a photograph from filming the pilot episode. The photograph options Gustin, Williams, and Jesse L. Martin (who shared a number of flashback scenes with Williams as Joe West), and bears a touching caption:
Grant Gustin sends his ideas and prayers to Logan Williams and his household on this “unimaginably tough time,” and the eye his put up has garnered on Instagram suggests loads of Flash followers are following his instance in mourning the younger actor. At the time of writing, after solely two hours on-line, the put up has already been appreciated by greater than 700,00zero Instagram customers and gathered greater than 8,800 feedback, together with from former Flash actor Robbie Amell.
John Wesley Shipp, who performed Henry Allen on The Flash and shared a number of scenes with Logan Williams, took to Twitter together with his personal tribute to the younger actor:
The images shared by Logan Williams’ TV dad additionally characteristic Michelle Harrison as Williams’ TV mother, Nora Allen. Williams will certainly be remembered fondly by legions of Flash followers in addition to these he labored with on the present.
Logan Williams did seem in additional TV initiatives than simply The Flash, nonetheless. Elsewhere on The CW, Williams had a task in a 2015 episode of Supernatural. He additionally appeared in 13 episodes of Hallmark Channel’s When Calls the Coronary heart as Miles Montgomery, beginning in 2014 and working by means of to 2016.
Our ideas right here at CinemaBlend are with the buddies, household, and family members of Logan Williams on this tough time.
