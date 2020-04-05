The Flash’s Young Barry Allen Actor Logan Williams Dies At 16

View this put up on Instagram

Simply listening to the devastating information that Logan Williams has handed away instantly. This image was early within the filming of The Flash pilot episode again in 2014. I used to be so impressed by not solely Logan’s expertise however his professionalism on set. My ideas and prayers will probably be with him and his household throughout what’s I’m positive an unimaginably tough time for them. Please hold Logan and his household in your ideas and prayers throughout what has been a wierd and making an attempt time for us all. Sending like to everybody. ??