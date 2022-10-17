The fleeting “appearance” of Messi in the delivery of the Ballon d’Or that earned one of the most thunderous ovations of the gala

* The moment of the irruption of the Flea

Lionel Messi won seven Ballon d’Or in its history, including last year’s award. However, he was not among the nominees at the 2022 gala. Although it is true that he had an irregular previous season, marked by injuries, COVID-19 and the tortuous move from Barcelona to PSG, it was controversial that he did not appear among the nominees .

However, and although he did not go through the red carpet where he is a regular, he was present at the ceremony held at the Theater du Chatelet. It is that at the beginning of the event the opening was in charge of the singer Andrea Bocelli, who clarified with his privileged voice the video through which all the winners of the scepter passed. As the images appeared, the stars were receiving a standing ovation from the inhabitants of the seats.

And who closed the tour? Yes, the photo of Messi, with the one of him he has Balls and the years in which he raised them (2009, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2015, 2019 and 2021). And there one of the highest ovations of the day was heard, comparable to the one received by the locals Zinedine Zidane y Karim Benzemathe great winner of the gala.

Why didn’t the 35-year-old Argentine enter the 30 nominees? The modifications in the selection criteria were one of the arguments, since the voting was more focused on the individual performance of the players and they were left behind to nominate the winners achieved by the protagonists in their careers. Another change was that the calendar of the seasons is now measured, not annualized (January to December), which, for example, left out of consideration the Copa América title that Leo won with the Argentine team after beating Brazil in the mythical Maracana.

Faced with this scenario, it can be said that the star from Rosario had less impressive numbers from the statistical point of view in the evaluated period (2021-2022): he played 34 games with his new team. There were 26 in the local tournament, which included six goals and 14 goal passes, which speaks of his role. At the same time, he led the Argentine team in qualifying for the World Cup in Qatar and celebrated the Finalissima, with a win against Italy at Wemblet. For The team y France Football turned out to be insufficient.

Benzema, star of Real Madrid, kept the award (REUTERS / Benoit Tessier)

