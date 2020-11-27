‘The Flight Attendant’: Kaley Cuoco on Cassie’s Trauma & ‘Thoughts Palace’

SPOILER ALERT: Don’t learn when you have not but watched the primary three episodes of “The Flight Attendant,” streaming now on HBO Max.

Once you decide up Chris Bohjalian’s 2018 novel “The Flight Attendant,” one of many first stuff you discover about its titular character Cassie is that she has a deep sense of consciousness about her alcoholism that comes with some disgrace and self-loathing. That units the tone for a darkish and critical story exterior of her waking up subsequent to a murdered man and setting down a path to know extra about him and the explanation for (and wrongdoer of) his demise.

HBO Max’s adaptation of the identical title begins with the identical inciting incident however shapes a definite and virtually new Cassie. For instance, government producer and star Kaley Cuoco tells Selection, she is in “100% denial” concerning the roots of her alcoholism. Nonetheless, the previous star of “The Massive Bang Idea” knew she wanted her Cassie to be “lovable,” and that affect created a lighter tone, each for the character and the sequence total.

“Clearly with me hooked up to it and me enjoying the lead, we undoubtedly tailor-made it to my voice,” she explains. “We knew it was critical subject material, however on the identical time I can’t assist however deliver that degree of levity and quirkiness and that laughter, and I feel that’s why the present is enjoyable as a result of it actually doesn’t take itself extraordinarily critically, which proper now could be refreshing.”

When Cassie wakes up within the Bangkok lodge room of one-night stand Alex (Michiel Huisman) and realizes his throat has been slit, she panics and cleans up a lot of the mess, which appears suspiciously like protecting up. She additionally lies to her coworkers about how effectively she acquired to know him after they noticed the 2 flirting on the flight over.

“She’s extraordinarily reactionary. She doesn’t fucking suppose, which will get her into bother,” Cuoco says. However, it has been her intuition to “run” from the trauma in her life for years, which is why she flees this time, “pretending prefer it didn’t occur,” Cuoco factors out.

“Her and her brother are very shut in age and what we maintain discovering out is how they noticed their childhoods. He noticed it as horrific — the way in which he was handled was in such an abusive method by their father — and the way she sees it and the way she explains it to herself and her brother was, ‘Dad was nice, you simply sucked. He liked me. He let me drink beer at 10[-years-old]. That’s so cool,’” Cuoco explains.

Because the eight-episode season unfolds and Cassie is deliberately mining her short-term reminiscence for particulars concerning the night time with Alex, she finally ends up uncovering the larger image about her childhood, too. “We see her hanging out with Dad, rapidly the [frame] will get wider and we go, ‘What are they doing? They’re ingesting within the automobile.’ She’s beginning to bear in mind,” Cuoco says.

Giving Cassie a brother (performed by T.R. Knight) was one other change the sequence made (within the e book she has a sister). Past him, her world has additionally expanded to incorporate Annie (Zosia Mamet), Cassie’s greatest pal who occurs to be a lawyer, and most significantly Alex himself, who stays round posthumously inside Cassie’s “thoughts palace.”

At instances of stress, Cassie typically manifests seeing Alex and so they have full conversations, typically stepping exterior of a second Cassie is experiencing to look at what’s enjoying out as she tries to work out what all of it means. In these moments, Alex’s phrases are actually simply Cassie’s phrases: He asks questions she would in any other case ask herself. But it surely was an concept with which Cuoco credit showrunner Steve Yockey so as to give the character somebody exterior off of whom to bounce concepts, but additionally “to indicate that he meant one thing to her,” she says. “Though she solely spent one night with him, she felt one thing and that was very, crucial.”

Having Alex inside her thoughts complicates issues as a result of “you virtually are watching them fall in love and in moments you neglect he’s lifeless,” Cuoco continues.

However, successfully, if he’s simply in her thoughts, then isn’t what she’s falling in love with only a model of herself?

“There was one thing about him she actually fell for and may’t stroll away from,” Cuoco says about Alex. “We talked about, when Michel was enjoying these scenes, he’s enjoying them as Alex, not as Cassie-as-Alex.”

Switching backwards and forwards between scenes set in Cassie’s present-day actuality, in addition to latest flashbacks after which the thoughts palace moments “was complicated,” she admits. “As a result of Cassie retains bouncing out and in of the thoughts palace, there have been moments the place it was complicated [to find], ‘What was I simply feeling exterior of the thoughts palace? Am I the identical?’ Fortunately Steve and everybody was all the time like, ‘Proper earlier than this…’ As a result of it’s exhausting whenever you’re taking pictures out of order, hysterically crying in a jail cell and then you definitely pop into the thoughts palace and should match [returning to the cell].”

Cassie’s take care of Alex is a part of what spurs her into motion as soon as she is again within the States, enjoying detective to attempt to determine who killed him. However, her motivation isn’t completely selfless: she does need to clear her personal title, too, as tales of their flirtation on the aircraft can’t be ignored after surveillance footage of her at his lodge surfaces.

“We by no means wished to play into her pondering she did it. That was by no means plausible to me. Possibly a half-second of her trying round however by no means for actual did she suppose she did it,” Cuoco says. However on the identical time, Cuoco says Cassie couldn’t rapidly be a tremendous detective. “That is only a woman who’s making an attempt to determine shit out and take care of her personal demons. She needed to stumble by means of it as a result of that’s who she is.”

And stumble she does. She drags her coworker Shane (Griffin Matthews) to Alex’s funeral after which again to their household dwelling, partly as a result of she is feeling some grief but additionally, “a few drinks in,” so as to dig round on the presumed shady enterprise offers of his mother and father. She alters her story with Megan and asks her to not point out sure issues to the investigators. She will get Annie concerned with out telling her the entire reality, too.

Whereas “each certainly one of these characters has a really fascinating story of their very own and so they’re hiding their very own secrets and techniques,” says Cuoco, it’s Cassie’s secret that looks like it might put these in her orbit in essentially the most hazard.

In any case, there was somebody who did see her with Alex at night time in Bangkok: a girl named Miranda (Michelle Gomez), who claimed to be a enterprise affiliate of his and who begins stalking Cassie after-the-fact. The e book encompasses a twin narrator, alternating chapters between Cassie and Miranda, so as to get inside each girls’s heads and perceive how they’re related to Alex individually after which, after all, collectively by means of the homicide. However within the sequence, Miranda has been deliberately left a “extra mysterious character,” notes Cuoco.

Since Cassie’s reminiscence is unreliable, Miranda begins as a hazy determine that some may even assume is nothing greater than a hallucination or exaggeration and she or he comes up “in very unusual moments simply to maintain the viewers guessing,” says Cuoco. “We wished to sprinkle her in as a result of we simply wished folks to go, ‘Who is that this girl? How did she know him?’”

Cuoco shares that it took “months of dialog” and “I can’t even let you know what number of drafts” to determine one of the best ways to include that character, essentially the most formidable foe to Cassie, aside from Cassie’s personal self-destructive tendencies. However by means of Cassie’s encounters — with Alex and Miranda — she experiences maybe her first-ever actual motivation to vary.

“She makes so many dangerous decisions you simply need to punch her,” Cuoco admits. However “till we admit there’s a problem or admit we’re going to face it, there’s no method we will face it. On the finish she sort of accepts she has an issue however not totally, which is why I feel we might have a second season.”

“The Flight Attendant” streams new episodes Thursdays on HBO Max.