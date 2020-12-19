‘The Flight Attendant’ Renewed for Season 2 at HBO Max

The day after “The Flight Attendant” season finale premiered on HBO Max, the streaming service introduced Friday it was renewing the Kaley Cuoco-starring collection, which seems to be one of many nascent streaming service’s first-word-of-mouth hits. The trendy, eight-episode dramedy thriller premiered to sturdy critiques on Nov. 26, and ended its first season by tying up its central thriller, whereas additionally setting the desk for additional adventures for its lead character, Cassie Bowden (Cuoco). The announcement was made by Casey Bloys, chief content material officer of HBO and HBO Max.

The present, primarily based on Chris Bohjalian’s novel, was tailored by Steve Yockey, and is produced by Warner Bros. Tv, Berlanti Productions and Cuoco’s Sure, Norman Productions. Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter, Cuoco and Yockey are government producers, and Suzanne McCormack is co-executive producer.

Each Cuoco and Yockey have stated that regardless that “The Flight Attendant” was designed to be a restricted collection, they needed to do extra.

Within the first episode of “The Flight Attendant,” Cassie, a flight attendant who drinks an excessive amount of, wakes up after an evening of partying with a wealthy passenger (Michiel Huisman), solely to seek out him murdered in his lodge mattress. She units about making an attempt to resolve his homicide — and exonerating herself — however will get entangled in a murderous net of high-tech, high-finance shenanigans. She practically will get killed within the course of (many occasions), however alongside the way in which works by way of her tumultuous childhood, and begins to see the worth in making totally different decisions for herself, her buddies and her brother (T.R. Knight).

Rosie Perez, Zosia Mamet, Michelle Gomez, Colin Woodell, Merle Dandridge, Griffin Matthews and Nolan Gerard Funk additionally star in Season 1. One free finish from the present entails Perez’s character Megan, who, in a parallel story, has gotten herself into fairly a scenario.

“We couldn’t be extra happy to embark on one other journey with our unbelievable companions at Sure, Norman, Kaley and Suzanne, our fantastic creator Steve Yockey, in addition to our collaborators at WBTV and HBO Max,” stated Berlanti and Schechter in a press release. “We’re thrilled that folks have responded so positively to our beloved present, and particularly Kaley Cuoco’s unbelievable, tour de pressure efficiency.”

Streaming companies being streaming companies, scores for “The Flight Attendant” usually are not out there. However the renewal press launch stated, “The primary season noticed week over week progress and ranked as HBO Max’s No. 1 collection total throughout its run.”