‘The Flight Attendant’ Stars Kaley Cuoco And Rosie Perez On Discovering Collection’ Wacky Tone And What’s Subsequent For Their Characters

Midway between a black comedy and Hitchcockian psychodrama, HBO Max’s The Flight Attendant follows Cassie Bowden (Kaley Cuoco), a fun-loving flight attendant whose existence spirals out of keep an eye on after she wakes up subsequent to a lifeless guy. It’s additionally a tale about dependancy, confronting the previous and the way friendships bend or smash below drive, as relating to Cassie and her co-worker Megan (Rosie Perez). Even if their onscreen friendship is from time to time at the rocks, the affection is actual between stars Cuoco (who additionally served as govt manufacturer and is nominated for exceptional lead actress in a comedy) and Perez (who’s Emmy-nominated as a supporting actress). The pair lately spoke to THR about how they got here to collaborate, understanding The Flight Attendant‘s zany tone at the fly and what’s subsequent for his or her characters.

Kaley, I learn that you simply begged Rosie to do the position and that it took some convincing. How do you know Rosie used to be very best for Megan? And Rosie, what made you give in?

KALEY CUOCO Sure, this is especially true. I’ve to provide such a lot credit score to John Papsidera, our Los Angeles casting director. The minute her title got here up, there used to be no person else for me — or for any folks. I’m like, how do I am getting to this lady? A telephone name isn’t sufficient. That is an icon. I want to get in entrance of her face and do no matter I will be able to. We met for espresso in Brooklyn. She had in this terrifying hat, and I couldn’t actually see her face. It used to be such an instantaneous love for each and every different; I felt very at ease full-on begging her. And she or he is going, “Neatly, I don’t actually like flying.” And I feel, “Does she know that is [a show] a couple of flight attendant?”

ROSIE PEREZ Just like the announcing is going, she had me at hi. I used to be simply taking part in it cool. However the flying factor actually used to be a subject matter. The overall deciding issue used to be after we mentioned paintings ethics. We each have very robust paintings ethics and a top appreciation that we get to do that, that that is our process. That makes an enormous distinction. Additionally, the begging used to be hilarious.

What do you’re making of the original friendship between your characters, Cassie and Megan?

PEREZ I consider the second one day we have been capturing in combination. You had this large smile to your face, and also you stated, “I simply watched the dailies. I didn’t assume our friendship used to be going to be like this. I actually like what’s occurring.” And I used to be like, that is unbelievable as a result of I used to be purposely looking to do one thing very other and a bit of quirky. The advantage of Kaley is, no matter you throw at her, she has the racquet in hand and he or she’s able to hit the ball over the web instantly. Episode 8 used to be an enormous turning level in our [characters’] courting, despite the fact that it’s the tip [of the season]. All of the pretenses wash away and the honesty is solely laid out on that mattress that [we were] sitting on in that resort room. For my persona, I didn’t notice that I might be so actual with Cassie, I didn’t notice that I may simply be myself. I consider you have been like, “Don’t you cry but, we need to do the scene!”

CUOCO She used to be already crying in practice session! That used to be in reality Rosie’s closing scene to shoot of the season. Backpedaling a bit of, I consider being within the galley early on, speaking in regards to the dailies, and that what used to be written at the web page with those two characters used to be nice. However as soon as she and I were given in combination, it used to be other. I like this friendship despite the fact that they’re more or less up and down with each and every different and so they’ve had their tricky moments. There have been simply some of these nuances that I didn’t see at the web page till they actually got here alive. It used to be so easy between the 2 folks.

On paper, The Flight Attendant isn’t a comedy. And but the display manages to strike this enjoyable, wacky tone. How did you navigate this shift while you began capturing?

CUOCO There used to be not anything humorous in regards to the e-book [by Chris Bohjalian], no longer a unmarried line. It used to be very darkish. I clearly liked it. I nonetheless really feel like we have been discovering this tone all of the season. Fortunately, each and every unmarried actor we have now used to be so sensible and ready to dive into that. Sure, there used to be some critical stuff occurring, however each and every individual had some way of doing one thing [where] you may more or less chortle and you may more or less smile. For nearly each and every scene, I did such a lot of other takes as a result of we didn’t understand how we have been going to edit this. Was once this going to be the comedic scene? Was once this going to be the only the place we have been crying? I simply made certain there have been as many choices as imaginable as a result of we have been actually discovering [the tone] as we went.

PEREZ I didn’t really feel safe within the tone till episode 8.

CUOCO Each actor at one level got here as much as me and so they have been like, “What are we doing?” Particularly my candy Michiel [Huisman, who plays Cassie’s deceased one-night-stand, Alex Sokolov] — he’s such an awesome dramatic actor. I consider after the desk learn, he is going, “I didn’t know I used to be doing a comedy.” I feel he used to be surprised at how humorous it in reality ended up being.

Rosie Perez (left) and Kaley Cuoco in HBO Max’s The Flight Attendant, for which each actors earned Emmy nominations.

Courtesy of HBO Max

What gave you the speculation to infuse the tale with humor?

CUOCO I simply concept that it wanted some lightness, I believed that it wanted [what] I name some Cuoco-isms. I love to be humorous, and despite the fact that I like darkish stuff and drama, Cassie is so fascinating and so reactive. I believed we must simply have the sector exploding round her and react to it. It more or less constructed as I mentioned it for some time. I had the e-book for goodbye and began speaking to [executive producer Greg Berlanti]’s crew, and prefer, what if it used to be more or less darkly humorous? I’ve by no means been at the back of the scenes like this, and the crew effort [means] there’s no person one who made this. It used to be a large number of evaluations and a large number of lend a hand and a large number of modifying.

Did you do any background analysis on flight attendants to play them convincingly?

CUOCO After I traveled, I discovered myself gazing the flight attendants to peer what they have been doing. The important thing factor that I all the time spotted used to be how they took their heels off and placed on flat [shoes] throughout a protracted flight. That, and the way they took their breaks. They’re within the nook chatting or studying a e-book or on their telephone. They’re similar to us!

PEREZ I’ve a chum [whose] perfect buddy is a flight attendant, and he or she’s the pinnacle individual. I requested her, “What’s the most productive a part of your process?” She stated, “Going to some of these puts.” I am going, “Yeah, OK, so what’s [really] the most productive a part of your process?” And she or he stated, “The gossip. You don’t see everybody always, and then you definately come again to the workforce and then you definately guys begin to gossip about all these things.”

CUOCO Do any flight attendants drink at the airplane?

PEREZ (Silence.)

What stunned you about running in combination?

CUOCO I anticipated to fully revel in running with Rosie. I didn’t know she would change into this kind of excellent buddy of mine. I imply, you all the time hope [for] that while you paintings with any individual, and I knew once I met her we have been going to get alongside nice. [But] we actually have shaped a real friendship, which is astounding.

PEREZ I used to be stunned, too. I’m a bit of socially awkward. I consider once I informed you, “You would possibly not understand I’m a bit of socially awkward,” you went, “I spotted.” (Laughter.)

Taking a look forward to season two, what sides of your characters are you desperate to discover?

CUOCO I feel for Cassie, you understand, residing a sober existence. And I say that during quotes as a result of she’s just about going to be mendacity to herself and everybody else and pondering that she’s fantastic now. She’s going to determine in no time that she’s no longer. That’s simply her non-public adventure — as everyone knows that this type of adventure is lifelong. She simply has no longer figured that out but. In fact, she’s going to get herself in lots of hassle. Wonder, marvel.

PEREZ I’m hoping for Megan’s reckoning along with her circle of relatives as a result of she tousled lovely unhealthy. She didn’t see the happiness that she had, and the existence that she had, and all of it simply went away. And so I’m hoping she involves phrases with that. I understand it sounds bizarre, however I’m hoping it’s no longer simple for her.

Interview edited for period and readability.

This tale first gave the impression in a August stand-alone factor of The Hollywood Reporter mag. To obtain the mag, click on right here to subscribe.