The Flight Attendant thriller starring Kaley Cuoco to air in November

The Huge Bang Principle star Kaley Cuoco’s HBO Max thriller The Flight Attendant will makes its premiere on the streaming community in late November.

The first three episodes of the eight-part darkly comedic thriller will stream from Thursday twenty sixth November, in accordance to TV Line.

The Flight Attendant options Cuoco as Cassie, the character of the title, who wakes up in a resort room in Dubai that she doesn’t recognise with a lifeless man beside her and her head utterly clean about what transpired that evening. However as a substitute of going to the police, she rejoins her crew for a flight again to New York Metropolis.

When she arrives she’s met by FBI brokers with a number of questions on her one-night stand. Hassle is, she will be able to’t bear in mind what occurred. Did she kill the person herself?

The poster for The Flight Attendant makes the pitch: “A lethal thriller with a turbulent descent.”

It was just lately introduced that former Physician Who star Michelle Gomez, who performed Missy from 2014-2017, had joined the solid of the thriller based mostly on Chris Bohjalian’s 2018 novel of the identical identify.

Gomez performs a hard-nosed businesswoman “with anger-management points” in The Flight Attendant, a lady who Cassie meets in Bangkok. How she is concerned in the narrative hasn’t been publicised.

Gomez truly changed one other actress, Sonoya Mizuno, in the function and the producers reworked the storyline and took it in a unique course, therefore her casting.

The collection was affected by the COVID-19 pandemic shutdown in March. They’d filmed six of the episodes when manufacturing closed and after filming resumed in August, producer Steve Yockey was assured of an autumn premiere.

The Flight Attendant co-stars Zosia Mamet (Women), Michiel Huisman (Sport of Thrones), Rosie Perez (Rise), TR Knight (Gray’s Anatomy) and Colin Woodell.

HBO Max isn’t at present accessible in the UK as a result of its dad or mum firm HBO has a first-look possibility take care of Sky. It might be that The Flight Attendant will display on Sky Atlantic in due course.

