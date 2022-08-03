The flight tracking website Flightradar24 has gone down after 708,000 users have coincided following the same plane

Today, the US Air Force plane that took off from the Kuala Lumpur airport and landed hours later in Taiwan carrying Nancy Pelosi -speaker of the US House of Representatives- it has become the most followed in the world when approximately 708,000 users have coincided simultaneously tracking it through the Flightradar24.com website, which shows real-time data and the trajectory of all the planes in flight in the world.

And yes, it has also become the most followed flight in the history of Flightradar24:

With 708,000 people tracking the aircraft upon landing in Taipei, SPAR19 is Flightradar24’s most tracked live flight of all time. https://t.co/RifLnVzeMP pic.twitter.com/m2OBIV9RME — Flightradar24 (@flightradar24) August 2, 2022

Already at the time there were 6,000 people following the flight of Juan Carlos I on Flightradar24 in his controversial return to Spain from Abu Dhabi and, months before, it had become a popular game follow the trajectories of the private flights of the Russian oligarchssuddenly affected by the sanctions that prohibited them from flying over the airspace of the US and its allied countries.

However, the sudden and disproportionate interest in following the trajectory of that Boeing C-40C plane with the code ‘SPAR19’ —at a time when, in fact, there was not even official confirmation that it was the one carrying Pelosi— it has been too much for the web portal servers: users have begun to see how the usually reliable web crashed and displayed a “FR24 cancelled: something went wrong on our end, please try again” message.

Subsequently, once access to the portal has been partially recovered, they have implemented a ‘waiting list’ to ‘take a turn’ that sometimes resulted in deadlines of up to 50 minutes before allowing access to the flight map (unless you were a subscriber to the platform, of course).



Three different screens that Flightradar has been showing on its app and on its website during the hours that it has remained unstable before Pelosi’s plane landed.

When geopolitical expectations bring down websites

But…what is the reason for such interest and expectation around something seemingly as nondescript as an official flight and an online flight map? doAnd why such secrecy on the part of the United States by not confirming or denying Pelosi as a passenger?

Very simple: for the fear that existed that Chinawhich claims for itself the sovereignty of the island of Taiwan, attempted to initiate any action that would prevent Pelosi from landing on said island.

When we see that Nancy Pelosi’s plane landed safely in Taiwan and World War III did not break out: pic.twitter.com/ooXyk6tYM7 — Allitoxt 📫 (@allitoxt) August 2, 2022

Let us remember that the visit has the explicit objective of supporting the Taiwanese government at a time when the threats of the Beijing regime have increased their aggressiveness against the ‘rebellious island’. And in fact, Beijing warned a few weeks ago that “the United States would be responsible for all the serious consequences” that would be generated if Pelosi visited Taiwan.

“The Chinese Army will never sit idly by” announced Beijing, who after learning that the representative of the US legislature had finally landed in Taipei, has sent a destroyer off the Taiwanese coast and has announced military maneuvers. Meanwhile, three US aircraft carriers remain in the area between Japan and the Philippines.

And if you’re wondering, yes, there is a “Flightradar24 for ships” called VesselFinder; Let’s hope there is no reason for this one to arouse so much interest that it ends up falling as well.