The FMF and its last hope to remove the veto of the “Tri” in the Azteca

The Mexican team soon he will resume his activity in the qualifying rounds of the Concacaf Octagon heading to the World Cup Qatar 2022 and the first challenge that the Tri it will be play without their audience on the field of the Azteca Stadium.

Due to the last sanction obtained by the Mexican Football Federation (FMF) due to the use of the homophobic cry, the national team will not be able to play with fans in their matches against Costa Rica Y Panama. But One of Luisa, president of the FMF, will appeal last chance to rescue a local game and give the public the opportunity tricolor to see the meeting.

Recently in a press conference, the leader of the Mexican Federation explained that the national team will approach with the Court of Arbitration for Sport (TAS, for its acronym in French) to have one more opportunity to reverse FIFA’s decision, since the first match committed to said sanction will be played next January 30th.

He pointed out that if the situation of the selection with FIFA is not clarified, the Federation would be willing to approach the TAS to clarify the punishments to Mexico for the behavior of their fans.

Although Yon de Luisa did not specifically share when the information on the decision of the TAS, emphasized that it will take time but they trust that there will be an answer before the committed matches take place (January 30 and February 2).

“What we can tell you is that our procedure was already carried out by our lawyersLet’s wait for news in the next few days. We expect a long process because normally this takes months; we wait to see what will happen in the two games both in January and February,” he commented.

The TAS is a international arbitration and mediation body. The FMF presented a request to study the case of the Aztec group due to the FIFA’s decision for vetoing the fans. Although in November 2021 the country filed an appeal, it was rejected in December 2021.

Another of the annoyances of the FMF is the way in which it has applied the protocol to prevent discrimination and homophobia in football stadiums. According One of Luisa There are arguments so that Mexico is not punished in such a way and can have assistants in one of its home games.

De Luisa explained the work undertaken by the FMF and the MX League to promote the message of don’t use the homophobic yell so their reason for playing with fans is that only then can discriminatory behavior be eliminated.

“We will be working to avoid any act of discrimination in our stadiums, that is our strategy and we will do so. We are communicating to FIFA that it is easier to move forward with full stadiums, with our people, than with closed stadiums”, he emphasized.

In the event that the TAS not solve the situation of the team led by Gerardo Tata Martino, he would play his last games at home without an audience. It should be remembered that the World Cup classification is in its last steps to meet the countries that will automatically go to the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

Mexico was in the third position of the octagonal after their last game against Canada which they lost 2 – 1. Currently the Mexican National Team has 14 points and is below U.S and of Canada.

