The FMF will seek to reduce veto matches due to the sanction of FIFA

The next day of the octagonal of Concacaf is yet to come, and although Mexico will face their matches against the United States and Canada as a visitor, the Mexican Football Federation (FMF) is mobilizing so that people can return to the stands earlier than expected.

Remember that FIFA sanctioned the Mexican National Team with two veto matches to the public in home stadiums by the homophobic screams in previous knockout games, against Canada and Honduras at the Azteca Stadium.

The appeal was made formally by the FMF to the highest governing body of soccer. What this appeal claims is that instead of two veto commitments be exclusively one.

“The Mexican Federation has appealed the decision and the procedure is pending before the FIFA Appeals Committee ”, as reported by a FIFA spokesperson to ESPN Digital.

According to the Federation, the complete desire of the appeal is that the punishment be totally canceled. Although, at least one commitment is expected if he can count on fans in the stands.

It is complex to think about what resolution FIFA and its disciplinary committee will give, since it is not the first time that Mexico has been involved in a punishment for homophobic screams. It’s a repeat offenseThe difference is that now the protocol had to be activated, in addition to the campaigns that had already been implemented.

Before the sanction, the opinions did not wait. David Faitelson, for example, expressed the incongruity between regulatory bodies and national laws.

“Amazing! Yelling ‘Put …’ in a stadium is a fault for the FMF and FIFA, but under the laws, the Mexican authorities is it… a form of ‘freedom of expression’? “Faitelson said on his social networks.

The issue of FIFA and sanctions can also be seen present with the Panamanian team. The Central American squad was also punished with a game behind closed doors plus a financial fine. However, they also made an appeal.

Panama was expected to serve its punishment on the November FIFA date; However, they later announced that their next match, against El Salvador, will have an audience. It does not mean that it has been completely canceled, is awaiting the resolution of the FIFA Appeals Committee to determine what direction the punishment of the Panamanians will take.

“Regarding PanamaPlease note that the Panama Federation has appealed the decision of the FIFA Disciplinary Committee to the FIFA Appeals Committee. As part of your application, the Federation of Panama requested the suspension of the execution of the decision adopted by the Disciplinary Committee until the Appeal Committee issues a decision and this request is granted.

However, it does not mean that the sanction (specifically the match behind closed doors) has been permanently lifted, but rather that it has been temporarily suspended until the Appeals Committee issues a decision, “said FIFA.

Mexico’s next home matches in the qualifying rounds to Qatar will be against Costa Rica and Panama. It has not yet been determined which will be the venues, if the Azteca Stadium is maintained or if the scene is changed, be it the Akron Stadium in Jalisco or the BBVA in Nuevo León (the most popular to replace the Colossus of Santa Úrsula). What i would look for the FMF is that in at least one of them, people can support the Tri.

