The following-gen model of The Witcher 3 delays its unlock and CD Projekt RED takes over building

CD Projekt Pink has introduced that Indefinitely delays the next-gen model of The Witcher 3: Wild Huntand that it is going to not unlock the replace in the second one quarter of this 12 months as deliberate.

A part of the extend could have to do with the developer trade. In the past, the replace used to be being evolved by way of Saber Interactive, however CD Projekt Pink has selected to take the remainder of the improvement of the sport to its personal corporate.

“We’ve made up our minds to have our in-house building workforce perform the remainder paintings at the next-gen model of The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt.“, reads a contemporary tweet on The Witcher account. “We’re these days comparing the scope of labor to be accomplished and subsequently must delay the Q2 unlock till additional realize. We can replace you once we will. Thank you to your figuring out“.

The following loose replace objectives to enhance “visually and technically” the PC, PS5, and Xbox Collection X/S variations of the sport, which used to be at the start launched in 2015. The replace used to be at the start deliberate for a overdue 2021 unlock, however confronted preliminary delays in line with “the suggestions supplied by way of the individuals who supervise the improvement“, consistent with a tweet of 2021.

Additionally it is now not the primary CD Projekt Pink venture to be behind schedule: Cyberpunk 2077 additionally starred in moderately a couple of prior to its unlock.

Despite the fact that this subsequent era model suffers from delays, CD Projekt Pink continues to enlarge the universe of The Witcher. Ultimate month, the corporate introduced {that a} new Witcher sport is in building.