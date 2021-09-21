The Forbes list of the highest-earning footballers: a change in the head-to-head fight between Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi

Ronaldo tops the list of the highest paid footballers of 2021 (Gettyimages)

Europe lived a Revulsive transfer market in an economic context in which, as a result of the financial crisis caused by the coronavirus, no major movements were expected. August however brought unexpected surprises like the change of team of the two best footballers of today.

After a novel that lasted more than 12 months, finally Lionel Messi left Barcelona after 21 years in the institution. On the other hand, Ronaldo returned to the club of his loves upon reaching an agreement with Manchester United. Far from making a downward contract, understanding that the powerful of the continent also suffered great losses in their coffers, both continue at the top of the list of the best paid players of 2021, according Forbes.

The key, according to the prestigious financial magazine, is focused on the income they generate off the field and through their networks and associations with the different brands they sponsor. In that sense, the Portuguese is the one that gets the most revenue from them since it has more than 500 million followers distributed on its multiple platforms such as Instagram, Facebook and Twitter.

Neymar, Messi and Mbappé occupy 3 of the first five places on the list (AFP)

With the numbers you provided Forbes, the Portuguese star is expected to generate earnings close to 125 million dollars This season (2020-21) which will consist of the salary and bonuses of his new club (70 million) added to the different contracts he has with his sponsors (sportswear, sports supplements, hotels, among others).

With 34 years, Messi, who in September 2020 reached a cumulative of one billion dollars (also according to Forbes) throughout his career, he ranks below former Real Madrid on the list with USD 110 million annually generated by his salary at PSG (75 million) and an estimated USD 35 million per sponsorship.

The podium is completed by the other great star of the Parisian team, Neymar, who at 29 will receive $ 93 million in this season. When it is said that Pochettino has the most expensive trident in the world, this is referred to as the fourth on the list is Kylian Mbappé, 22, still well below the top three with a gain of 43 million.

Iniesta renewed for two years with Vissel Kobe and is located seventh on the list (Efe)

Below CR7 and the referents of PSG, it appears Momhamed Salah that after his winnings in Liverpool (41 million) ranks fifth. Bayern Munich’s powerful scorer, Robert Lewandowski, appears below with 35 million dollars.

The TOP 10 of the best paid players in the world

1 Cristiano Ronaldo (Manchester United): $ 125 million.

2 Lionel Messi (PSG): $ 110 million

3 Neymar (PSG): $ 93 million

4 Kylian Mbappé (PSG): $ 43 million

5 Mohamed Salah (Liverpool): $ 41 million

6 Robert Lewandowski (Bayern Munich): $ 35 million

7 Andrés Iniesta (Vissel Kobe): $ 35 million

8 Paul Pogba (Manchester United): $ 34 million

9 Gareth Bale (Real Madrid): $ 32 million

10 Eden Hazard (Real Madrid): $ 29 million

